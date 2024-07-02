Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 23, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) securities between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 1, 2024, Fastly released its first quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates of revenue by $0.35 million. The Company also lowered its full year revenue guidance. The Company explained that it was experiencing material contract repricing in its top customers.

On this news, Fastly’s stock price fell $4.14, or 32%, to close at $8.79 per share on May 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (2) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (3) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

