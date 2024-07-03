BlueRush Pleased to Report Q3 Results for Fiscal 2024 with Continued Focus on Development of Generative AI Capabilities, Cost Reduction and Optimization of Go-to-Market Activities

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") ‎‎‎(TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), ‎a personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024.



“The future of BlueRush is very much about AI, positioning us to open new market opportunities while accelerating growth and new logo acquisition,” said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. “IndiVideo’s® architecture is ideally suited to allow for AI-generated videos to be created quickly and economically and for these videos to be personalized at scale.”

Strategic and financial highlights:

BlueRush selected by one of the world’s largest asset managers to support communication to group retirement (401K) participants.

Personalized AI-generated video capability will be ready to go to market by late Q4 or early Q1. Beta testing and receptivity from trial customers has been extremely positive and has helped refine roadmap.

Funnel opportunities continue to expand with world-class customer base in the Banking, Insurance and Wealth Management verticals.

Expenses continue to decline as the Company adopts more efficient internal processes and go-to-market strategies.

“The sales funnel is in a better place than it has been since I assumed the role of CEO, we are operating in a leaner fashion and, with AI becoming a bigger part of the story, I have never been more excited about the prospects for BlueRush and our shareholders,” continued Steve Taylor.

The Company's full financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

About BlueRush Inc.

BlueRush, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, builds and delivers products and services that engage customers in the digital channels. BlueRush’s flagship product, IndiVideo®, is a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo® enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit https://www.bluerush.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" ‎‎as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", ‎‎‎"could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", ‎‎‎"expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to ‎identify forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the Company’s timing for launching AI capability within IndiVideo®. All statements other than ‎statements of historical fact may ‎be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and ‎are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. ‎Material factors or assumptions ‎were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many ‎factors could cause the actual ‎results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or ‎uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: ‎changes in law; the ability to ‎implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; ‎state of the capital markets; ‎the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel ‎business model; ‎dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and ‎cost of any ‎litigation; the general impact of COVID-19 pandemic; as well as general economic, ‎market and ‎business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in ‎disclosure ‎documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. Should any factor affect the Company in ‎an ‎unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove ‎‎incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. ‎‎Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary ‎‎statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in ‎‎this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no ‎‎obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by ‎‎applicable law.‎

For further information please contact:‎

Steve Taylor

Chief Executive Officer

BlueRush Inc.‎

Tel: 416-457-9391‎

Email: steve.taylor@bluerush.com

Kendra Borutski

Director of Marketing

BlueRush Inc.‎

Email: kendra.borutski@bluerush.com