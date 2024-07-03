DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 2, 2024.



OKX to Support RNDR Token Migration to RENDER

OKX today announced that it will support the RNDR token migration to RENDER at a 1:1 ratio, in accordance with the official plan of Render Network.

The migration process will follow the schedule outlined below:

1. Suspension of Trading and Orders:

All pending orders for RNDR tokens will be canceled, and the RNDR spot trading pairs RNDR/USDT, RNDR/USDC will be suspended at 8:00 am UTC on July 9, 2024.

2. Suspension of Transfers, Deposits and Withdrawals:

RNDR token transfers, deposits and withdrawals will be suspended at 10:00 am UTC on July 9, 2024.

3. Account Snapshot and Token Migration:

An account snapshot and the subsequent token migration will take place at 4:00 pm UTC on July 9, 2024. The snapshot will include both OKX funding and trading accounts.

After the migration, customers will be able to deposit, withdraw and trade the new RENDER tokens. The specific opening times for these services will be announced separately.

