Chengdu ZhuyueWang Technology GAME78 joins hands with the top AI intelligent computing platform to build a new highland of "Game + AI"

DLC, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the wave of digital innovation, ZhuyueWang Technology recently officially announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with the world's leading AI computing platform, and will work together to explore infinite possibilities at the intersection of smart technology and the game industry. In this cooperation, the two parties jointly launched the construction plan of the "Game + AI" intelligent computing platform at the "International Digital Sea" digital economy industry innovation conference, focusing on deeply integrating the most cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology into the game industry, aiming to launch innovative AI-driven game experiences through the flagship game platform "GAME78" and lead the industry into a new chapter of intelligence.



"Game + AI": Smartly leading new changes in the game industry

At the ceremony, ZhuyueWang Technology CEO and many experts from GameIntellect AI witnessed the launch of this cooperation. Currently, AI-generated content (AIGC) has become an indispensable tool for game development, and the collaboration between ZhuyueWang Technology and GameIntellect AI will set a new benchmark for the application of AI technology in game scenarios.

This cooperation is not only a technology integration, but also a profound insight and practice of the future development model of the game industry. By integrating large AI models, advanced AIGC technology and an active developer community ecosystem, the two parties will deeply explore the broad application scenarios of "AI + Gameplay" and "AI + Creative Tools", relying on the most popular GAME78 casual game network platform under ZhuyueWang Technology, it improves game narrative, character intelligence, player interaction, accelerates the game development process, and strives to promote the development of the game industry in the direction of greater intelligence and personalisation while maintaining the fun of the game, and opens up a new era of gaming for players around the world.

GAME78: The Future Star of the Game Ecosystem

As the core carrier of this cooperation, GAME78 casual game network platform (www.game78.com), with its professional service system, huge user base and multi-platform coverage capabilities, is gradually becoming the focus of the game industry.

GAME78 supports online competition on the same stage. The games are diverse and experts gather to challenge the limits of wisdom and luck. It has attracted countless experts to compete on the same stage and challenge the official rankings. The multi-level game room is suitable for players of all levels. It not only integrates humanized operation, rich rule system, and exciting and changeable gameplay, but also continuously introduces heavyweight IP to meet the needs of different player groups. Features of the platform include:

Humanized operation settings: equipped with a super-intelligent assistance system to intelligently identify account information and enjoy seamless login;

Deeply immersive design: multi-level mechanism architecture, deeper level by level, stimulating players' desire to explore;

Diversified gameplay skills: the game is divided into novice field, intermediate field, and advanced field, and advances to unlock a new competitive chapter;

Good user experience: the interface design is exquisite and delicate, and the animation effect is smooth and vivid, creating an immersive playing atmosphere;

Both social and competitive: free strategy, real-time ranking updates, realizing the dual fun of social interaction and strategic competition;

Personalized achievement display: Highlight moments and official ranking dynamic broadcasts make every victory attract the attention of the whole server.





At present, GAME78 casual game network platform has been logged into multiple application platforms of IOS, Android, and PC, and is committed to creating a comprehensive game ecosystem that integrates leisure, competition, and social interaction.

Three masterpieces: Reshaping the gaming experience

According to the schedule of this cooperation, AI technology will first be applied to the three main games of GAME78's casual game network online platform -Goku & Sea, Forset Dance, and Slots777. It will bring a new player experience by integrating advanced machine learning algorithms.

Goku&Sea, as a classic casual and competitive fishing game, has successfully attracted tens of millions of registered players since its launch. This game retains the traditional classic arcade fishing gameplay and creates an underwater world with multiplayer online interaction. The game features diverse and exquisite scenes and numerous mysterious underwater creatures, as well as exciting elements such as full-screen bombs, bringing players a continuous surprising experience. In particular, the game innovatively introduces The Monkey King, the iconic character from the Chinese classical literature masterpiece "The Journey to the West", as the ultimate challenge goal, and selects classic melodies from film and television dramas as background music, which greatly enhances immersion. The sense and cultural atmosphere make every game an audio-visual feast.

Forset Dance, with its unique charm, leads players into a unique outdoor adventure. With its gorgeous visual effects, dynamic music background, and rich promotion mechanism, the game creates a joyful and challenging virtual stage for participants.

The core mechanism of the game is carefully designed, with three combinations of four colors and three animals. The gameplay skills are varied. Each limit has an intense rhythm of 25 to 30 seconds. Players are required to quickly construct strategies and make decisions in order to win the battle between the selected animals and colors.

This innovative gameplay structure, combined with different magnification settings for animals such as lions, pandas, rabbits, and monkeys, adds infinite fun and strategic depth.

Slots777 will also bring a feast of integration of traditional culture and modern games. The game is known for its high-quality visual effects and smooth operating experience. It especially incorporates many traditional Chinese themes, such as "Water Margin", "The Journey to the West", Nine-tailed Fox and Bian lian Art, etc., providing a variety of slot machine styles. , with vivid graphics and varied gameplay. The realism spinning experience will give players the opportunity to unlock more surprises as the game progresses and enjoy the fun of accumulating victories. This is not only a proving a testing ground for luck, but also a challenge to players' insight and decision-making abilities.

ZhuyueWang Technology: AI-Enabled Game Innovator

Chengdu ZhuyueWang Technology Co., Ltd., as a leader in the domestic game development field, has long been devoted to the development and services of network information technology and game software. Since its establishment, ZhuyueWang has continuously launched works that are loved by players with its precise grasp of mobile Internet trends and deep understanding of the game market. The company adheres to the high-quality strategy, focuses on team building and talent training, and is committed to building an efficient and humanistic working environment.

This cooperation is an important layout under ZhuyueWang's steady development strategy. It aims to use its profound knowledge in network technology, software services and animation design to promote high-quality content output through cutting-edge technology, improve user experience, and enhance player stickiness expands market influence.

In addition, with the gradual implementation of cooperation projects, and with the help of node infrastructure all over the world, the GAME78 casual game network platform will gradually be launched in overseas markets in the future, linking global players, and steadily moving towards building a game brand with long-term core competitiveness.

