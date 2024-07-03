Pneumagen Highlights Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity of First-in-Class Intranasal Drug Neumifil in New Publication

Pneumagen has previously reported positive results from both Phase 1 and a clinical proof of concept Phase 2 Human Influenza Challenge study demonstrating the potential of Neumifil

New preclinical data, published in peer-reviewed journal Antiviral Research, show Neumifil demonstrates broad-spectrum efficacy against a wide range of viruses including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus and rhinovirus

These studies confirm Neumifil’s ability to block virus engagement of host receptors to inhibit infection with reduced risk of antiviral resistance

Findings support further clinical development of Neumifil in vulnerable populations to provide broad-spectrum protection against recurring seasonal infections or newly emerging viral threats

St Andrews, UK – 3 July 2024 - Pneumagen, a clinical stage biotech company developing Neumifil (HEX17), a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs), announces the publication of new preclinical data evaluating Neumifil in a wide range of viral disease models. These preclinical data are published in the peer-reviewed journal, Antiviral Research in a paper entitled, “HEX17(Neumifil): An intranasal respiratory biotherapeutic with broad-acting antiviral activity,” and confirm the potential of Neumifil as a first in class protein-based antiviral prophylactic for respiratory viral infections. The article can be accessed online at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.antiviral.2024.105945 .

The publication highlights that Neumifil (HEX17) demonstrates consistent broad-spectrum efficacy against a wide range of viral respiratory pathogens including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus and human rhinovirus in multiple in vivo and in vitro studies. These viruses pose a severe threat to human health, particularly in the very young or old, or in those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

This new research, showing protection against multiple key respiratory pathogens, taken together with a previously reported positive Phase 2 human influenza challenge study, which demonstrated an encouraging clinical safety and efficacy profile ( Phase 2 Results here ) is strongly supportive of further clinical development of Neumifil for the prevention of respiratory viral infections in high-risk subjects, such as those with COPD.

Professor Garry Taylor, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Pneumagen said: “There is an urgent need for broad-acting antiviral strategies to prevent respiratory tract infections. Emerging or re-emerging viral diseases, including most recently H5N1, caused by new or genetic variants of existing viruses represent a severe threat to human health, particularly in those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As confirmed by this comprehensive early preclinical data set, Neumifil shows great promise as a potential wide-ranging antiviral prophylactic that could significantly reduce the risk and severity of infections in these high-risk groups, ensuring better health outcomes and providing an important new weapon against existing and emerging viral threats.”

Douglas Thomson CEO of Pneumagen added: “Publication of the impressive results from our wide-ranging preclinical studies with Neumifil provides important confirmation of its broad-spectrum activity. Based on our early data, we have moved rapidly to progress Neumifil into clinical development and our positive Phase 1 and Phase 2 CHIM studies further reinforce our confidence in Neumifil as a potentially important treatment option for at-risk patients. We now look forward to advancing Neumifil into further clinical studies where its broad spectrum of activity offers significant promise. These trials are expected to include the evaluation of Neumifil’s ability to reduce the incidence of exacerbations in COPD patients.”

About Pneumagen

Pneumagen is a clinical-stage biotech company developing Neumifil, its lead product, a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

Neumifil is a novel, engineered, multivalent, Carbohydrate Binding Module (mCBM). It acts by directly binding and preventing the entry into the host of the viral pathogens. Neumifil was generated using Pneumagen’s proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology.

Pneumagen was established in 2016 as a spin-out from the University of St Andrews in Scotland giving Pneumagen access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in viral infections specifically related to glycobiology.

