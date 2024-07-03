Chinese leading power producer SPIC highlights cross-border nuclear energy partnership in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nuclear Power Plants VI. Expo & X. Summit opened in Istanbul, Türkiye on July 2. State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), one of China's top five power producers, was invited to participate in the event for the 10th time.



During the two-day event, the Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute, entrusted by SPIC, showcased the company's innovative achievements in green energy development, self-reliance in third-generation nuclear power, as well as the positive contributions to the local economy, society, culture, and environment in Türkiye by SPIC's nuclear power projects.

The introduction, presented through various forms such as models and panels, combined with on-site explanations, attracted a large number of international professionals in the nuclear power field and local residents.

During the exhibition, a themed cultural event and public open day was held to focus on the electricity cooperation between the two countries in the pursuit of carbon-reduction goals. It's the fifth consecutive year that SPIC organized the cross-cultural activity.

The event featured an AI painting challenge and a cultural experience area. Participants were encouraged to create AI paintings based on the theme of the dream future city. They also can appreciate and experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture by participating in interactive activities such as calligraphy and rubbings.

Representatives of Chinese and Turkish youth, including college students from İstanbul University, Hacettepe University, İstanbul Medeniyet University Beykent university and members of SPIC's project teams in Türkiye, expressed their best wishes for the company during the event.

They expressed their hope to serve as a bridge connecting the two countries, and to spare no effort in promoting deep cooperation between the two sides in nuclear energy and other fields, in order to jointly create a low-carbon and green future.

Source: SPIC