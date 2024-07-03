Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapeutics Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 15+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs Featuring Vir, SpyBiotech, Moderna, VBI, Trellis Bioscience, GSK, & AlloVir

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cytomegalovirus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Cytomegalovirus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Cytomegalovirus Infection- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cytomegalovirus Infection commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cytomegalovirus Infection collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cytomegalovirus Infection R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cytomegalovirus Infection.



This segment of the Cytomegalovirus Infection report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



mRNA-1647: Moderna



mRNA-1647 includes six mRNAs encoding two antigens in one vaccine and is developed to protect against CMV infection. Of the six mRNAs, five encode the subunits of the CMV pentamer complex, and one mRNA encodes the glycoprotein B (gB) protein, both of which are highly immunogenic. The pentamer complex is vital for CMV entry into a majority of cells, including epithelial cells, while gB is essential for entry into all susceptible cells, including fibroblasts. A vaccine that develops an immune response against both pentamer and gB has the potential to prohibit CMV entry into a range of target cell types and thus inhibit primary and congenital infections. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of CMV.



SPYVLP01: SpyBiotech



SPYVLP01 is a candidate vaccine developed by SpyBiotech targeting human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) through its innovative Hepatitis B virus-like-particle platform technology. This vaccine aims to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies against HCMV, a virus that can cause significant morbidity, including congenital abnormalities like low birth weight, hearing loss, visual impairment, and microcephaly. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of CMV.



TRL345: Trellis Bioscience



TRL345 is a high-affinity, native human antibody that targets the most conserved site on the glycoprotein B (gB) of human cytomegalovirus (HCMV). This antibody plays a crucial role in neutralizing HCMV infection by binding to the gB protein, which is associated with the virus's entry into human cells. The exceptional affinity and specificity of TRL345 make it a promising candidate for combating HCMV infection, particularly in scenarios like congenital transmission where high-affinity antibodies are essential for effective protection. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infection.



Major Players in Cytomegalovirus Infection

There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cytomegalovirus Infection. The companies which have their Cytomegalovirus Infection drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Moderna.

