Global Smart Parking Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Robotic Parking Systems, Driverless Parking Technology and Growing Penetration of IoT-based Solutions for Fully Automated Parking Systems

The Smart Parking Market grew from USD 10.79 billion in 2023 to USD 12.42 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.74%, reaching USD 28.25 billion by 2030.



The growing urban population and increased vehicle ownership, which lead to congested cities, are expanding the need for efficient parking solutions, creating a platform for the growth of the market. The growing availability of policies and investments focused on smart city projects is expanding the scope of smart parking as a critical component.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing space usage favors the adoption of smart parking systems. High initial investment costs for infrastructure setup and technology integration and data privacy and security concerns associated with the collection and handling of user information hampers the market growth. The growing development of sophisticated algorithms for predictive analytics to improve space utilization and traffic flow management is expected to create opportunities for market growth.





In the Americas, the smart parking market is largely driven by the need to address traffic congestion and environmental concerns in North American metropolitan areas. Technological advancements and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are also contributing to market growth. Within the Americas, smart parking solutions are driven by the need to optimize limited parking spaces in major cities and reduce carbon emissions by minimizing the time vehicles spend looking for parking. South American cities are similarly adopting smart parking solutions and focusing on sustainability and public-private partnerships.

In Asia Pacific, the rapid urbanization rate, especially in China, Japan, and India, has resulted in significant traffic congestion and a pressing need for efficient parking solutions. Consumer needs in this region are high due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, leading to a surge in demand for innovative and intelligent parking systems.

EMEA shows diverse market dynamics, with Europe taking the lead in smart parking due to its strong regulatory framework and high environmental consciousness. In Europe, there is a strong push from the EU toward smart city initiatives, which prominently include intelligent transport systems including smart parking. Consumers in European countries value convenience and eco-friendly options, and they are likely to prefer smart parking solutions that offer real-time availability data and support for electric vehicles.

The Middle East, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, has seen a substantial uptake in smart parking due to the increasing luxury vehicle market, high disposable income, and smart city developments in nations including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In Africa, the smart parking market is growing, with customer needs focused on resolving inefficiencies in urban centers.



Key Market Insights

Market Drivers

Increasing number of vehicles and need for commercial and public parking spaces

Rising investments and initiatives toward smart city development

Market Restraints

High implementation cost of smart parking systems

Market Opportunities

Growing penetration of IoT-based solutions for fully automated parking systems

Significant emergence of robotic parking systems and driverless parking technology

Market Challenges

Unavailability of supporting infrastructure and technical challenges associated with smart parking systems

Market Segmentation Analysis

Component: Growing usage of hardware for facilitating the physical infrastructure and supporting intelligent functionalities

Vertical: Growing potential of smart parking across the commercial sector to address parking needs for business environments

Recent Developments

SKIDATA and Kopernikus Automotive Forge Partnership to Elevate Smart Parking solutions



Kopernikus Automotive, an innovator in smart mobility solutions, has announced a strategic alliance with SKIDATA, the renowned authority in access management and parking space technology. This global partnership is set to revolutionize the smart parking field by utilizing cutting-edge AI and emergent technologies. The goal is to redefine parking from a simple vehicle storage service to an integrated, sophisticated customer experience. This move underscores a joint commitment to establishing new benchmarks for parking efficiency while enhancing urban mobility. The collaboration is expected to play a pivotal role in augmenting smart city infrastructure, delivering advanced, smart parking systems that blend seamlessly with the complexities of urban environments, benefiting a diverse array of stakeholders including operators, consumers, and city officials.



Quercus Technologies takes the parking experience to the next level, launching the new version of SC Indoor guidance sensors.



Quercus Technologies, a front-runner in smart parking solutions, proudly unveiled the newest iteration of its acclaimed SC Indoor parking guidance sensors, marking a significant leap forward in parking management. These cutting-edge sensors revolutionize the user experience, simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency for parking proprietors. The latest SC Indoor model stands out with its remarkable ability to promptly identify and catalog the license plates of up to six vehicles from any nation, showcasing a diverse range of technological enhancements. This launch solidifies Quercus Technologies' position as an innovator, persistently pioneering within the industry through its proprietary Artificial Intelligence integration. This sensor is emblematic of a new era in parking technology, capable of globally consistent vehicle recognition and space occupancy detection, further cementing Quercus's role as a trailblazer in smart parking innovation.



Parking Startup Metropolis Raises USD 1.7B, Buys SP Plus



Metropolis, an innovator in smart parking technology, has orchestrated a substantial USD 1.7 billion funding surge through a combination of debt and equity to amplify its market presence. This financial move, championed by leading investment entities such as Eldridge, 3L Capital, and emerging players BDT & MSD Partners' credit funds, Vista Credit Partners, and Temasek, constitutes the most substantial merger and acquisition event of the year for a venture capital-backed enterprise. The company's ground-breaking computer vision technology promises a seamless parking experience, eschewing traditional payment methods in favor of a user-friendly app that ensures efficient vehicle tracking and automatic billing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Market Trend Analysis

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework Analysis



6. Smart Parking Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Counter Technology

6.3. Ground-sensor Technology

6.4. Overhead Sensor/Camera-Based Technology



7. Smart Parking Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Services

7.4. Software



8. Smart Parking Market, by Vertical

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Residential



9. Smart Parking Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Off-Street

9.3. On-Street



10. Smart Parking Market, by Ownership

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Private

10.3. Public



11. Americas Smart Parking Market



12. Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Aisin Corporation

Amano Corporation

Barcelona Smart Technologies, S.L.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Conduent Incorporated

Continental AG

Cubic Corporation

Delphi Technologies by BorgWarner Inc.

Digiteum LLC

EnR Consultancy Services

FlashParking, Inc.

Flowbird Group

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

hIOTron

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IEM SA

INRIX, Inc.

Intercomp S.p.A.

International Business Machines Corporation

IPS Group, Inc.

JustPark Parking Limited

Klaus Multiparking GmbH

Larsen & Toubro Limited

LeddarTech Inc.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Nedap N.V.

Oracle Corporation

Parkeagle B.V.

Parklio

ParkMobile, LLC by EasyPark AB

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Smart Parking Limited

SmartParkZone, SL

Stanley Robotics SAS

Streetline

SWARCO AG

T2 Systems, Inc.

Thales Group

TKH Group N.V.

Total Parking Solutions Ltd.

UKCPS Ltd

Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

ZKTeco Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xg0oq

