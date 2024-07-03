Explore the Evolving Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radio Access Network (RAN) Energy Management Technologies

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI and RAN Energy Management - Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report explores the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radio Access Network (RAN) energy management technologies. Covering key concepts, technological advancements, market trends, and future forecasts, this study delves into the significant impact of AI on the RAN ecosystem, particularly in the context of energy management.

As AI technologies continue to evolve, their integration into RAN will provide significant operational benefits and open new avenues for innovation and growth. This report offers valuable insights for network planners, vendors, and telecom operators looking to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of AI and RAN energy management. Get your copy today and lead the way in network innovation.

Report Highlights:

The report breaks down the market for AI in RAN energy management two criteria- mobility generation and geographical regions.

The report considers two mobility generations- 5G and others; and four geographical regions- NA, EMEA, APAC and CALA.

Chapter Breakdown

The chapter "AI/ML/DL- Key Concepts Explainer" lays down the basic ground for what constitutes AI, ML and DL. While these concepts are covered extensively in contemporary times, it is important to unambiguously define them to put into perspective, their role in the cellular mobile network architecture. However, the crux of the chapter is the explanation of the several use-cases that this report sizes and forecasts the market fore. This chapter enunciates in appropriate detail the applications of AI, ML and DL in the operations of 4G and 5G cores.

The chapter "Virtualization of the RAN" places virtualization in the realms of the RAN network function. In the context of AI, if there is any development that has as OpenRAN are a direct result of the ground laid by SDN and NFV technologies. The chapter traces the evolution of the RAN and its progressive virtualization.

The chapter "AI and RAN Energy Management" details the import of AI to the RAN. It dives into the role played by O-RAN in providing a pathway for deeper integration with AI. The chapter then details caching, where AI is providing or likely to provide seminal contributions.

The chapter "Vendor Initiatives for AI in the RAN" identifies, covers and analyzes key vendors and their solutions related to AI in the RAN. More importantly, the chapter uncovers the seminal impact that AI is engineering on the RAN vendor landscape.

The chapter "Telco Initiatives for AI in the RAN" details the approaches and initiatives of leading telcos in context of AI in the RAN. It should be remembered that it was the telcos that championed the NFV movement. A fallout of this movement is the gradual induction of AI in the RAN architecture. The RIC through the O-RAN initiative has been a major step in that initiative. This chapter chronicles the telco initiatives and their outcomes.

The chapter "Quantitative Analysis and Forecasts" presents the quantitative forecast of the market for AI in cellular mobile RAN energy management. The market is broken down based on several different criteria such as mobile telephony generations and geographical regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key observations

1.2 Quantitative Forecast Taxonomy

1.3 Report Organization

2. AI/ML/DL Key Concepts Explainer

2.1 Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Machine Learning (ML)

2.2.1 Supervised Machine Learning

2.2.2 Unsupervised Machine Learning

2.2.3 Reinforced Machine Learning

2.2.4 K-Nearest Neighbor

2.3 Deep Learning Neural Network (DLNN)

2.4 Noteworthy ML and DL Algorithms

2.4.1 Anomaly Detection

2.4.2 Artificial Neural Networks (ANN)

2.4.3 Bagged Trees

2.4.4 CART and SVM Algorithms

2.4.5 Clustering

2.4.6 Conditional Variational Autoencoder

2.4.7 Convolutional Neural Network

2.4.8 Correlation and Clustering

2.4.9 Evolutionary Algorithms and Distributed Learning

2.4.10 Feed Forward Neural Network

2.4.11 Graph Neural Networks

2.4.12 Hybrid Cognitive Engine (HCE)

2.4.13 Kalman Filter

2.4.14 Markov Decision Processes

2.4.15 Multilayer Perceptron

2.4.16 Naive Bayes

2.4.17 Radial Basis Function

2.4.18 Random Forest

2.4.19 Recurrent Neural Network

2.4.20 Reinforced Neural Network

2.4.21 SOM Algorithm

2.4.22 Sparse Bayesian Learning

3. Virtualization of the RAN

3.1 The RAN and its Evolution

3.1.1 Closer Look at E-UTRAN

3.1.2 5G- NR, NSA and SA

3.1.3 MEC

3.1.4 The Rigid CPRI

3.2 The Progression of the RAN to the vRAN

3.3 How VM-based and Container-based vRANs Compare?

3.3.1 NFV architecture

3.3.2 The Need for Containers

3.3.3 Microservices

3.3.4 Container Morphology

3.3.5 Container Deployment Methodologies

3.3.6 Stateful and Stateless Containers

3.3.7 Advantage Containers

3.3.8 Challenges Confronting Containers

3.4 RAN Virtualization A Story of Alliances

3.4.1 O-RAN Architecture Overview

3.4.2 History of O-RAN

3.4.3 Workgroups of O-RAN

3.4.4 Open vRAN (O-vRAN)

3.4.5 Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN

4. AI and RAN Energy Managemen

4.1 O-RAN and AI

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 RIC, xApps and rApps

4.1.3 WG2 and ML

4.2 AI Use-Case - Energy Managemen

4.2.1 Background

4.2.2 Methodologies and Challenges

4.2.3 AI-based Approaches

5. Vendor Initiatives for AI in the RAN

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Salient Observations

5.3 Company and Organization Summary

5.4 Aira Channel Prediction xApp

5.5 Aira Dynamic Radio Network Management rApp

5.6 AirHop Auptim

5.7 Aspire Anomaly Detection rApp

5.8 Cisco Ultra Traffic Optimization

5.9 Capgemini RIC

5.10 Cohere MU-MIMO Scheduler

5.11 DeepSig OmniSig

5.12 Deepsig OmniPHY

5.13 Ericsson Radio System

5.14 Ericsson RIC

5.15 Fujitsu Open RAN Compliant RUs

5.16 HCL iDES rApp

5.17 Huawei PowerStar

5.18 Juniper RIC/Rakuten Symphony Symworld

5.19 Mavenir mMIMO 64TRX

5.20 Mavenir RIC

5.21 Net AI xUPscaler Traffic Predictor xApp

5.22 Nokia RAN Intelligent Controller

5.23 Nokia AVA

5.24 Nokia ReefShark Soc

5.25 Nvidia AI-on-5G platform

5.26 Opanga Networks

5.27 P.I. Works Intelligent PCI Collision and Confusion Detection rApp

5.28 Qualcomm RIC

5.29 Qualcomm Cellwize CHIME

5.30 Qualcomm Traffic Management Solutions

5.31 Rimedo Policy-controlled Traffic Steering xApp

5.32 Samsung Network Slice Manager

5.33 ZTE PowerPilot

5.34 VMware RIC

6. Telco Initiatives for AI in the RAN

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Salient Observations

6.3 Company and Organization Summary

6.4 AT&T Inc

6.5 Axiata Group Berhad

6.6 Bharti Airtel

6.7 China Mobile

6.8 China Telecom

6.9 China Unicom

6.10 CK Hutchison Holdings

6.11 Deutsche Telekom

6.12 Etisalat

6.13 Globe Telecom Inc

6.14 NTT DoCoMo

6.15 MTN Group

6.16 Ooredoo

6.17 Orange

6.18 PLDT Inc

6.19 Rakuten Mobile

6.20 Reliance Jio

6.21 Saudi Telecom Company

6.22 Singtel

6.23 SK Telecom

6.24 Softbank

6.25 Telefonica

6.26 Telenor

6.27 Telkomsel

6.28 T-Mobile US

6.29 Verizon

6.30 Viettel Group

6.31 Vodafone

7. Quantitative Analysis and Forecasts

7.1 Research Methodology

7.2 Quantitative Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ougrvf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.