Alkyl Polyglucosides Market to exceed USD 1.1 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkyl Polyglucosides Market is projected to reach over USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants across various sectors, including personal care, household cleaning, and industrial applications is driving the market growth. As per data from the Cosmetics Europe, Germany is the largest market for cosmetic and personal care products with USD 18.6 billion (15.9 billion euros) market value. The increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly products is spurring the adoption of several biodegradable and non-toxic surfactants. The shift towards green chemistry and stringent regulations on conventional surfactants is also boosting the product appeal.

Alkyl polyglucosides offer superior properties, such as mildness, effective cleaning, and compatibility with other ingredients, enhancing their appeal in formulations. The growing demand for natural and organic personal care products, along with advancements in production technologies is also accelerating the appeal of these surfactants. The increasing industrial application scope, driven by their excellent emulsifying and foaming properties will further accelerate the product deployment for various end-uses.

Growing appeal of cornstarch

The cornstarch product segment is anticipated to hold sizeable share of the alkyl polyglucosides market by 2032, driven by the rising demand for natural and sustainable raw materials in surfactant production. Cornstarch-based alkyl polyglucosides are preferred due to their biodegradability, non-toxicity, and renewable nature. The developments in green chemistry and production technologies are improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of cornstarch-derived surfactants, supporting their adoption in personal care, household cleaning, and industrial applications. The increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly products and stringent environmental regulations are also driving the product uptake.

High demand in agricultural chemicals

The agricultural chemicals application segment of the alkyl polyglucosides industry will record significant expansion by 2032 driven by the need for environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants in agrochemical formulations. Alkyl polyglucosides enhance the efficacy of pesticides and herbicides while being biodegradable and non-toxic for meeting the regulatory requirements. Lately, the increasing awareness of sustainable farming practices has led to the higher demand for green agrochemicals. Additionally, the excellent wetting, dispersing, and emulsifying properties of alkyl polyglucosides help improve the performance and stability of agricultural chemicals, further driving their adoption.

Europe to hold significant market position

Europe alkyl polyglucosides market is anticipated to grow at significant rate between 2024 and 2032, driven by the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. The influx of stringent environmental regulations, and the shift towards green chemistry is driving the adoption of several chemicals in the region. The superior properties of alkyl polyglucosides, such as biodegradability, non-toxicity, and mildness is enhancing its appeal in personal care, household cleaning, and industrial applications. Significant advancements in production technologies and the rising trend of natural and organic personal care products will also boost the regional market expansion.

Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the alkyl polyglucosides industry include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kao Corporation, and Stepan Company. These market players are adopting mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansion of manufacturing plants to improve their market foothold. For instance, in June 2023, BASF announced plans to expand its global alkyl polyglucosides (APG®s) production capacity at sites in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio. This expansion allowed BASF, to enhance its regional presence, provide faster service to customers, and reduce cross-regional volume flows.

