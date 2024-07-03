Medigene AG Expands Patent Portfolio with the Patent Grant for its NY-ESO-1/LAGE 1a Targeted T Cell Receptor in China

Planegg/Martinsried, July 3, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, announces today that the Company has been issued a patent by the Chinese Patent Office protecting its T cell receptor (TCR) targeting NY-ESO-1 (New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1) and LAGE 1a (L Antigen Family Member-1a), both being well-recognized and validated cancer-testis antigens, expressed in multiple tumor types.

“We are delighted to receive the patent grant of our NY-ESO-1 / LAGE1a-targeted TCR in China. This TCR, together with the PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein, serves as the main component of our lead TCR-T program MDG1015, for the treatment of gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma and synovial sarcoma, for which we remain on track for a US IND submission in the 3rd quarter of this year,“ said Selwyn Ho, CEO at Medigene AG. “ Importantly, this adds to similar patents that were also granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia and further expands the opportunity to use our optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) TCRs internationally, across multiple therapeutic modalities, including TCR-T therapies, TCR-guided T cell engagers and TCR natural killer cell therapies.”

Medigene continually extends and strengthens its patent portfolio with new technologies and expands existing patents into additional jurisdictions. The Company maintains over 20 different patent families worldwide covering applications protecting Medigene’s 3S TCRs as well as its exclusive E2E Platform technologies.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in Q3 2024 and CTA filing in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a first-in-class, 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 / LAGE-1a, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen, which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) NY-ESO-1 /LAGE-1a TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T cell in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). MDG1015 is currently undergoing IND/CTA enabling studies with IND approval expected in Q3 2024 and CTA approval in Q4 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

