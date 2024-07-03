KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 JULY 2024 AT 12:15 PM (EEST)
Kalmar’s ten largest shareholders
Trading in Kalmar Corporation’s (“Kalmar”) class B shares commenced on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 1 July 2024 following the completion of the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation on 30 June 2024 under the share trading code “KALMAR” and ISIN code FI4000571054.
The following table presents the ten largest registered shareholders of Kalmar that appeared on the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy as at 2 July 2024. Percentages are rounded numbers.
|Class A shares
|Class B shares
|Total shares
|Total votes
|Shareholder
|No. of shares
|No. of shares
|No. of shares
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|Wipunen varainhallinta oy
|2,940,067
|6,200,000
|9,140,067
|14.21
|3,560,067
|23.73
|Mariatorp Oy
|2,940,067
|5,000,000
|7,940,067
|12.34
|3,440,067
|22.93
|Pivosto Oy
|2,940,067
|4,000,000
|6,940,067
|10.79
|3,340,067
|22.26
|KONE Foundation
|705,888
|1,232,454
|1,938,342
|3.01
|829,133
|5.53
|Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
|-
|1,530,000
|1,530,000
|2.38
|153,000
|1.02
|Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
|-
|792,972
|792,972]
|1.23
|79,297
|0.53
|Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
|-
|792,000
|792,000
|1.23
|79,200
|0.53
|The State Pension Fund
|-
|550,000
|550,000
|0.86
|55,000
|0.37
|Herlin Heikki Juho Kustaa
|-
|400,000
|400,000
|0.62
|40,000
|0.27
|Nurminen Minna Kirsti
|-
|337,135
|337,135
|0.52
|33,713
|0.22
|Ten largest in total
|9,526,089
|20,834,561
|30,360,650
|47.20
|11,609,544
|77.39
|Other shareholders
|-
|33,963,468
|33,963,468
|52.80
|3,392,212
|22.61
|Total
|9,526,089
|54,798,029
|64,324,118
|100.00
|15,001,699
|100.00
Information on the largest shareholders is also available on Kalmar’s website at www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/shareholders/.
For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com