Liberty Gold Holds Mine Permitting Initiation Meeting for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, Idaho

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in the advancement of the Black Pine Oxide Gold project, located in southeast Idaho (“Black Pine” or the ”Project”). On Wednesday, June 26, the Company hosted a formal mine permitting kick-off meeting with key representatives from the US Forest Service (“USFS”), the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), and the Idaho Department of Lands. The meeting was led by Matt Zietlow, Director of Regulatory Affairs & Sustainability for Liberty Gold.



The primary focus of this meeting was to present a comprehensive framework and draft schedule to resource specialists from the attending federal and state agencies. This framework outlines the strategic plan and necessary deliverables required for the upcoming months in preparation for the formal submission of the Mine Plan of Operations (“MPO”) which is expected to be in Q4 of 2024. During the meeting, Liberty Gold provided an initial outline of the deliverables required from all parties, highlighting the key steps necessary for the timely and efficient completion of the MPO.

The Project represents a significant opportunity for economic growth and job creation in southern Idaho, while maintaining the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community relations. The Black Pine MPO will be supported by a pre-feasibility study on track for completion in Q3 of 2024.

“We are committed to ensuring a transparent and collaborative approach with the agencies, as we move forward with permitting the Black Pine Project,” commented Mr. Zietlow. “This meeting marks the beginning of a crucial dialogue with our regulatory partners and broader stakeholders to align our efforts and ensure all environmental and operational standards meet or exceed international best practices.”

Project activities for the second half of 2024 are focused in three key areas: 1) Completion of the pre-feasibility study, 2) Submission of the draft MPO to USFS to commence formally, the National Environmental Policy Act permitting process and, 3) Exploration drilling on priority target areas on recently permitted ground under the exploration Plan of Operations 4th amendment (see press release dated June 11, 2024) (the “PoO Amendment”).

As part of the approval of the PoO Amendment, the USFS modified the seasonal drilling access guidelines, based on newly acquired baseline data. Under the new, consolidated approval, the majority of the Discovery, Rangefront and M Zone targets are available for exploration drilling year-round. The remaining areas of the project have seasonal access controls, with improved consistency across the jurisdictions of USFS, BLM, and State wildlife management plans. The significantly improved seasonal access to the permitted area is a timely outcome, as we plan future exploration drilling, road construction and other field activities.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

