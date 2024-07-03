Business Travel Market Report 2024-2032: Increasing Digitization in Tourism and Corporate Sectors Fueling Expansions

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Market Report by Type, Purpose Type, Expenditure, Age Group, Service Type, Travel Type, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business travel market size reached US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2032.

In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.



The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease. Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market. Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global business travel market in 2023?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global business travel market during 2024-2032?
  • What are the key factors driving the global business travel market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business travel market?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the purpose type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the expenditure?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the age group?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the service type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the travel type?
  • What is the breakup of the global business travel market based on the end-user?
  • What are the key regions in the global business travel market?
  • Who are the key companies/players in the global business travel market?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages149
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023US$1.1 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032US$1.9 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Competitive Landscape:

  • Airbnb Inc.
  • American Express Company
  • BCD Travel
  • Booking Holdings Inc.
  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.
  • Expedia Group Inc.
  • Fareportal Inc.
  • Flight Centre Travel Group
  • Hogg Robinson Group
  • Travel Leaders Group LLC
  • Wexas Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Managed Business Travel
  • Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

  • Marketing
  • Internal Meetings
  • Trade Shows
  • Product Launch
  • Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

  • Travel Fare
  • Lodging
  • Dining
  • Others

Breakup by Age Group:

  • Travelers Below 40 Years
  • Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

  • Transportation
  • Food and Lodging
  • Recreational Activities
  • Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

  • Group Travel
  • Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

  • Government
  • Corporate
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlg2vl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Business Travel Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Business Travel
                            
                            
                                Trade Show
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data