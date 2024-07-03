Business Travel Market Report 2024-2032: Increasing Digitization in Tourism and Corporate Sectors Fueling Expansions

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Market Report by Type, Purpose Type, Expenditure, Age Group, Service Type, Travel Type, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business travel market size reached US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2032.



In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.





The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease. Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market. Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 US$1.1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 US$1.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:

Airbnb Inc.

American Express Company

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

Hogg Robinson Group

Travel Leaders Group LLC

Wexas Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Travelers Below 40 Years

Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

Group Travel

Solo Travel

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Corporate

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

