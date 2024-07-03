S64 Appoints Matt Stovold as Head of Australia and New Zealand

LONDON and SYDNEY, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the leading alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, has today announced the appointment in Sydney of Matt Stovold as Head of Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move follows a year of remarkable growth in the region and will further bolster S64’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) footprint.



Stovold is a veteran of the Australian financial services industry, having occupied senior leadership roles in asset management, private wealth management, and financial technology. Prior to joining S64, his 25-year career has included roles in several leading firms including Goldman Sachs, JBWere, UBS and Franklin Templeton. An expert in delivering customised client solutions across investments and technology, Stovold is perfectly placed to lead the next phase of S64’s growth in the region and the expansion of its Australia Unit Trust products and front to back technology platform.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of private markets retail access solutions including AUTs, ELTIFs, evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented: "Matt is a fantastic addition to S64’s leadership team in APAC. Australia and New Zealand are of critical strategic importance to S64, presenting a phenomenal opportunity set for S64’s Australia Unit Trust Platform and our market-leading technology offering. Matt’s industry knowledge and connectivity will prove invaluable to our clients and prospects."

Matt Stovold, Head of Australia and New Zealand, said: "I am excited to be joining S64 to lead their Australia and New Zealand business. S64 is a pioneer in private markets innovation for private wealth with a breadth of product manufacturing capabilities and technology solutions that perfectly address the demands of Australia and New Zealand financial intermediaries."

Matt’s appointment represents the latest in a series of strategic hires globally for S64 following the recent appointment of Marcus Glover as Chief Technology Officer.

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world’s first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64’s innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and onboarding to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for over a decade.

Further information:

Michael Mpofu

Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: Michael.mpofu@citigatedewerogerson.com

Phone: +44 (0)79 326 81947