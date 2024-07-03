Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 3 July 2024

Announcement no. 35/2024







The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 194,716 17,155,434 24-06-2024 700 96.02 67,214 25-06-2024 700 95.60 66,920 26-06-2024 700 95.80 67,060 27-06-2024 800 95.70 76,560 28-06-2024 800 96.92 77,536 01-07-2024 1,500 73.25 109,875 02-07-2024 1,500 72.27 108,405 Accumulated under the programme 201,416 88.02 17,729,004 RTX total shares 8,467,838 RTX Treasuty shares 459,944 5.43% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00



Attachment