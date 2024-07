Canoo Announces Commercial Fleet Order from Go2 Delivery

JUSTIN, Texas, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that Go2 Delivery, a sustainable logistics solutions provider, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase five fully-electric commercial delivery vans with the potential to purchase up to an additional 85 vans. Go2 Delivery will integrate Canoo’s popular Class 1 Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 130 (LDV130) into their delivery fleet to enhance their operational efficiency, provide eco-friendly deliveries for their customers, and significantly lower their environmental impact.

The company selected Canoo’s LDVs to accelerate its commitment to becoming the leading carbon-free logistics company to meet the last mile and other delivery transportation needs of its customers in Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay area.

Canoo's all-electric LDV130 Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles provide Go2 Delivery the durability, range, reliability, configuration, and cargo space required to fulfill the rigorous demands of its logistics operations.

Go2 Delivery provides same-day courier and last-mile delivery services to B2B and B2C customers across retail, healthcare and e-commerce businesses.

About Go2 Delivery

Established from the 25-year legacy of Mobile One Courier, Go2 Delivery is a carbon-free courier company committed to sustainable practices and the restoration of the local Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Rooted in values of innovation, minimalism, and interconnectedness, Go2 Delivery strives to provide exceptional service while actively working towards a greener tomorrow. www.go2delivery.com

For more information about GO2 Delivery and its services, please visit https://go2delivery.com .

About Canoo

Canoo Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOEV ) mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design, and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Michigan. For more information, visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of the reverse stock split and the effect the reverse stock split will have on the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing standards. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Canoo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Canoo. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Canoo's ability to access future capital, via debt or equity markets, or other sources; the rollout of Canoo's business and the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch; future market adoption of Canoo's offerings; risks related to Canoo's go-to-market strategy and manufacturing strategy; the effects of competition on Canoo's future business, and those factors discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Canoo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2024, as well as its past and future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Canoo's Investors Relations website at investors.canoo.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo does not presently know or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo's assessments to change.

However, while Canoo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Canoo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.