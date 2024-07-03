Bleaching Clay Market to surpass USD 2.2 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleaching Clay Market is estimated to be valued at over USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The demand for bleaching clay is expanding within the cosmetics sector due to rising consumer awareness about skincare and cosmetics. This clay is being used to decolorize and purify oils and fats in various cosmetic formulations. Several companies are increasingly incorporating bleaching clay into their products to meet the growing consumer expectations for purified raw materials.

Moreover, the continuous innovations and integration of new technologies to enhance product quality and meet consumer demands for cleaner and more sustainable cosmetic solutions will drive the market growth. For instance, in December 2023, industry experts reported that the Indian beauty market is projected to grow by 40% by 2026. This growth will likely boost the demand for several ingredients essential for purifying oils in cosmetics.

Rising demand for activated clays

Bleaching clay market value from the activated clays segment is estimated to rise at a significant rate from 2024 to 2032. Activated clays are playing a crucial role in various industries, particularly in purification processes. They are actively being used to decolorize and refine oils, fats, and other substances in sectors, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and edible oils. Furthermore, these clays will continue to be essential components for industries striving for cleaner and more refined products.

Growing incorporation in vegetable oil and animal fats

The vegetable oil and animal fats application segment is expected to record lucrative expansion in the bleaching clay market from 2024 to 2032. The growth is due to the rising vitality of processing of vegetable oils and animal fat where it serves to purify and decolorize these substances. This clay helps to actively remove impurities and unwanted pigments for improving the appearance and quality of the oils and fats used in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in bleaching clay technology will further enhance its efficiency in removing contaminants for ensuring it remains a crucial component in the processing of vegetable oils and animal fats across various industries.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific bleaching clay market is expected to experience robust growth between 2024 and 2032, owing to increasing demand in the petroleum sector. Bleaching clay is rigorously used for removing impurities from lubricating oils, diesel, and kerosene across the region. In February 2024, Wood Mackenzie predicted that the demand for oil will rise in Asia Pacific, accounting for over 63% in 2024. This spike is further boosting the regional product demand.

Bleaching clay market participants

Some of the prominent bleaching clay industry players include AMC (U.K.) Ltd., EP Minerals, HRP Industries, Clariant, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., MANEK ACTIVE CLAY PVT. LTD., Mineral Technologies Inc., Musim Mas, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Ashapura Group, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd., Refoil Earth Pvt Ltd, Taiko Clay Marketing Sdn Bhd, Taiko Group of Companies, and The W Clay Industries Sdn Bhd. These firms are increasingly acquiring competitors to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2022, Shell Eastern Petroleum, a subsidiary of Shell, acquired Malaysian bleaching earth recycler EcoOils, to enhance its refining capabilities with bleaching clay.

