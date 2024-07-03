Citrus Magic Launches 2024 “You’ve Got The Magic Touch” Sweepstakes

ATLANTA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrus Magic® has announced its first-ever “You’ve Got The Magic Touch” sweepstakes, which will give one lucky Grand Prize winner – and up to three guests – the chance to visit an Orlando theme park. From now until August 15, entrants may visit the official website and fill out the form to participate in this 2024 summer marketing campaign.



“We’ve been planning this Citrus Magic campaign for a long time and cannot wait to see who the lucky winner is in August,” said Beaumont Products, Inc. CEO Jeff Picken. “We hope this contest will be the first of many to come.”

The Grand Prize winner will receive a 4-day/3-night trip to an Orlando theme park for him/herself and up to three guests. The Grand Prize will include 3-nights’ hotel accommodations, roundtrip coach airfare, 3-Day, 1-Park tickets, and Citrus Magic merchandise for a total value of $5,110. First and second prize winners will receive Citrus Magic prize packs valued at $110 and $35, respectively. A random drawing will be held around August 16 from among all eligible entries received.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 7/1/2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/15/2024. Open to residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Alaska or Hawaii) or D.C. 21 years of age or older at time of entry. For rules and complete details: citrusmagic.com/the-magic-touch-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Beaumont Products Inc., 1540 Big Shanty Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

About Citrus Magic

For over 30 years, Citrus Magic® has been providing consumers with their signature 100% natural odor-eliminating, non-aerosol, citrus spray air freshener. Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, Citrus Magic works to produce safe, naturally based products free from harsh chemicals that effectively work at eliminating odors. All products are Prop 65, VOC and CARB compliant. Learn more about Citrus Magic at citrusmagic.com and stay connected on social via Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Citrus Magic is part of the Beaumont Products, Inc. family of brands.

Media Contact:

Hannah Karlson, Full Tilt Consulting

Hkarlson@fulltiltconsulting.com