US Gen Z Social Media Preferences Trends Report 2024: TikTok and Instagram Are in a Battle Over Stories, DMs and Video

Instagram and TikTok are both popular among Gen Z, but this generation shows a preference for one over the other for certain social activities, like viewing Stories and direct messaging.

Instagram and TikTok are two of the most popular social platforms among Gen Z, though how they use each app varies. The inaugural survey of 1,005 US teens and adults ages 15 to 26 shows how these platforms, along with Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitch, stack up when it comes to social activities like viewing Stories, sending direct messages, and watching long videos.

Key Question: For which social activities do Gen Zers prefer Instagram over TikTok - and vice versa?

