Reactive Diluents Market to exceed USD 1.9 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reactive Diluents Market is estimated to be valued at over USD 1.9 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Surging importance for meeting the rising demand for waterborne coatings in enhancing film formation and reducing environmental impacts will drive the industry growth. Reactive diluents are actively used to formulate coatings that comply with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, these diluents will continue to play a crucial role as industries strive for sustainable solutions. Innovations are helping to improve their coating performance for ensuring they remain essential in addressing environmental concerns while meeting the growing need for high-quality and environmentally responsible coatings.

Rising preference for aromatic diluents

Reactive diluents market from the aromatic type segment is expected to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2032, due to increasing usage in the formulation of coatings for providing enhanced properties, such as improved adhesion and durability. They are actively being utilized in various industries to meet stringent performance requirements and environmental regulations. Subsequently, aromatic reactive diluents have grown essential as industries are innovating to develop coatings with superior performance characteristics. Advancements in chemistry and application methods will further optimize their effectiveness in enhancing coating durability and sustainability.

Growing usage for printing

The printing application segment of the reactive diluents market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion from 2024 to 2032. Printing industries are leveraging reactive diluents to enhance ink formulations for improving print quality and adhesion on various substrates. These diluents are actively used to modify ink viscosity and drying characteristics, further optimizing printing processes for efficiency and quality. With printing technologies evolving towards more advanced and sustainable solutions, the segment will record steady growth.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market

Europe reactive diluents market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032 due to their increasing application in adhesives, sealants, and composites. These diluents are actively improving product performance by enhancing adhesive strength and flexibility while reducing environmental impacts. Industries are progressively integrating reactive diluents into formulations to meet stringent regulatory standards and consumer preferences for sustainable products. Moreover, the demand for reactive diluents in Europe will continue to grow as these industries innovate to develop advanced adhesive and composite materials. Increasing advancements in technology and chemistry will further elevate the role of reactive diluents for enhancing the durability and eco-friendliness of adhesive and composite products across the European market.

Reactive Diluents Market Participants

Some of the prominent reactive diluents industry players include ADEKA CORPORATION, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Arkema, Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, Cargill, DIC CORPORATION, Evonik Industries, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Huntsman International LLC., and NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. These firms are actively adopting several growth-driven strategies like partnerships, acquisitions, investments, capacity expansions and product portfolio expansions to gain competitive benefits. For example, in February 2024, DCM Shriram, a renowned Indian chemical firm, invested Rs. 1,000 crores on greenfield epoxy resin plant to mark it entry into advanced materials.

