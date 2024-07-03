Flow Capital Announces a US$5.0M Loan to Tech-Enabled Marketplace of Co-living Spaces

TORONTO, ON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital, is pleased to announce the closure of a US$5.0M senior note investment in a US-based tech-enabled marketplace of flexible co-living spaces, with a first tranche advance of US$3.0M.

Flow Capital stays committed to helping high-growth companies achieve their goals by providing fast and flexible access to growth capital. The company's founder-friendly financing solutions are minimally dilutive and covenant-light, enabling high-performance companies to focus on accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and achieve long-term success.

Businesses seeking financial support to scale their operations are encouraged to apply for funding at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based, publicly listed venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $3 to $7 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.