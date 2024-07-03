Cryotherapy Market to be Worth USD 885.7 million by 2034, Growing a CAGR 9.3% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryotherapy market stood at US$ 331.4 million in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 885.7 million in 2034. The cryotherapy market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The cryotherapy market is witnessing significant growth, driven by its expanding applications in medical, sports, and wellness sectors. Cryotherapy, which involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes, has gained popularity for its potential benefits, including pain relief, reduced inflammation, improved athletic performance, and enhanced recovery. This growth is supported by technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment, making treatments more accessible and effective for a broader range of conditions.

In the medical field, cryotherapy is increasingly used for treating various conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain, and skin diseases. Its application in oncology for cryosurgery, where it is used to freeze and destroy cancerous tissues, has also been a significant driver of market growth. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments are further propelling the demand for cryotherapy.

The sports and fitness industry has embraced cryotherapy for its ability to enhance athletic performance and speed up recovery from injuries. Professional athletes and sports teams are increasingly incorporating cryotherapy into their training and recovery routines, highlighting its efficacy and driving market expansion. The wellness sector is also contributing to the market's growth, with an increasing number of wellness centers and spas offering cryotherapy treatments to promote overall health and well-being.

Moreover, consumer awareness about the health benefits of cryotherapy is on the rise, leading to a higher adoption rate. Marketing efforts and endorsements by high-profile athletes and celebrities have played a crucial role in popularizing cryotherapy among the general public. As a result, the market is seeing an influx of new entrants and increased competition, which is driving innovation and making cryotherapy more affordable and accessible.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global cryotherapy market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 885.7 million until 2034.

Global cryotherapy market is valued at US$ 331.4 million in 2023.

North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Cryotherapy Market: Growth Drivers Top of Form

The cryotherapy market is experiencing significant growth due to its expanding applications in the medical, sports, and wellness sectors. Cryotherapy, involving exposure to extreme cold for therapeutic benefits such as pain relief, reduced inflammation, and enhanced recovery, is gaining popularity. Technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment are making treatments more accessible and effective.

The medical field uses cryotherapy for conditions like arthritis, chronic pain, and cancerous tissue removal. The sports industry adopts it for performance enhancement and injury recovery, while wellness centers offer cryotherapy for overall health.

Increased consumer awareness, driven by endorsements from athletes and celebrities, is boosting adoption rates. Consequently, the market is witnessing increased competition and innovation, making cryotherapy more affordable and widespread.

Cryotherapy Market: Regional Landscape

North America emerged as the leader in the cryotherapy market, a trend expected to persist due to robust healthcare spending by governments in the United States and Canada. The region's adoption of minimally invasive surgeries for skin disorders and cancers further strengthens its cryotherapy market dominance.

Asia Pacific exhibits significant growth in cryotherapy market share driven by heightened awareness of skin treatments and cancer, alongside expanding healthcare infrastructure in nations like India and China. The region's rapid development in healthcare facilities and increasing emphasis on preventive and therapeutic skin care contribute to its growing prominence in the cryotherapy market, positioning it as a key player in the global landscape.

Cryotherapy Market: Key Players

In 2023, Medtronic plc introduced an innovative cryotherapy device designed to treat cardiac arrhythmias. This development marked a significant advancement in the field of cardiac electrophysiology, offering physicians a new tool to safely and effectively manage rhythm disorders.

In 2023, UCRYO unveiled a cutting-edge cryotherapy system for aesthetic applications. This new system incorporated advanced technology to deliver precise and controlled cooling to targeted areas of the skin, offering patients non-invasive and effective solutions for cosmetic enhancements and skin rejuvenation.

Cryotherapy Market: Segmentation

Therapy Type

Cryogun

Cryoprobes

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Others (Gas Cylinders, etc.)

Device Type

Cryogun

Cryoprobes

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Others (Gas Cylinders, etc.)

Application

Surgical Application

Pain Management

Beauty & Wellness

Fitness

Others (Cold Storage, etc.)

End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Cryotherapy Centers

Spas and Fitness Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

