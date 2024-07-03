Torr Metals Secures Exploration Permit for the Highway-Accessible Filion Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (“Torr” or the "Company") (TSX-V: TMET.V) is pleased to announce the Government of Ontario has granted a three-year exploration permit (the “Permit) allowing for drilling on the Company’s 100% owned 261km2 Filion Gold Project. The Project is ideally situated adjacent to excellent infrastructure with direct road access from the Trans-Canada Highway 11, paralleled by the regional railway and provincial power grid, as well as the nearby town of Kapuskasing located ~30 km to the southeast (Figure 1).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, “The granting of this exploration permit opens up a tremendous opportunity for Torr to build on our promising work from late last year at the Filion Gold Project. We are very excited to further advance our exploration, especially after identifying extensive kilometer-scale gold soil anomalies that have yet to be drill tested along-trend of historical high-grade rock and channel samples. We are in the process of finalizing exploration plans and look forward to the coming months as we keep the market updated on our progress.”

Filion Gold Project

Having acquired the Project through staking on October 26, 2023, the Company moved rapidly with a first-ever systematic humus soil program that tested the underexplored potential of the gold-endowed Filion Fault Zone, where historical results include rock grab samples that assayed 9.1 g/t gold (Au) and channel sampling that reportedly yielded 91.4 g/t Au over 0.3 meters (Figure 2). Highlights of the 2023 soil program included:

Delineation of Multiple Undrilled Anomalies: Six gold soil anomalies were delineated coincident with historical VLF-EM conductors, associated with significant shear structures and stratigraphic contacts, over a 2.5 kilometer-wide corridor; with over 75% of the 28 filtered conductors remaining untested by soil sampling . Of 318 humus soil samples, 39 showed >10 ppb Au with 13 exceeding 20 ppb Au, reaching a maximum of 1,320 ppb Au (Figure 2).

Six gold soil anomalies were delineated coincident with historical VLF-EM conductors, associated with significant shear structures and stratigraphic contacts, over a . Of 318 humus soil samples, 39 showed >10 ppb Au with 13 exceeding 20 ppb Au, (Figure 2). Kilometer-scale Gold Trends: The largest 2023 gold soil anomaly measures 1200 meters in strike-length across multiple conductors along-trend of historical high-grade rock grab and channel samples; indicating a potential 2.5 kilometer (km) strike-length to undrilled gold mineralization . All 2023 soil anomalies remain open to the east and northeast (Figure 2).

The across multiple conductors along-trend of historical high-grade rock grab and channel samples; . All 2023 soil anomalies remain open to the east and northeast (Figure 2). Untested Exploration Upside: None of the 2023 humus soil anomalies contain historical drilling, providing Torr with the opportunity to be the first to test the significant potential for a major new gold discovery along the Filion Fault, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Within the regional greenstone belts of northern Ontario, early syn-volcanic aged gold deposits, such as those at Hemlo, Greenstone, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake (Figure 1), are typically located within major east-west trending fault zones. These zones share similar geological settings to the Filion Fault, where key gold emplacement controls include structural dilational bends and competency contrasts along major stratigraphic contacts between mafic volcanics and quartz-feldspar porphyry units.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the “B” horizon soil samples underwent screening to 180 microns under the ALS code PREP-41. The samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control (“QA/QC”) measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible mining regions of Canada. Each project benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, year-round drilling potential, and low-cost development opportunities. The approximately 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project is located in the prolific copper-producing Quesnel Terrane of south-central British Columbia, with direct access to Highway 5, and is situated 286 km northeast of Vancouver. The approximately 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies within an unexplored gold-bearing greenstone belt, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, just 202 km from Timmins, northern Ontario. For more details, please visit the Company's website, www.TorrMetals.com, or view documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

