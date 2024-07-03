Olink® Introduces Global Network of Certified Service Providers to Accelerate Protein Biomarker Discovery

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK), a global leader in proteomics, introduces its inaugural network of Olink® Certified Service Providers. The group of Olink Certified Service Providers represent leading contract research organizations (CROs) and service labs around the world.

Cutting-Edge Technology, Commitment to Excellence

To become an Olink Certified Service Provider, each organization must undergo training, annual concordance testing, and re-certification to demonstrate their ability to consistently perform Olink workflows with the highest quality. By combining their expertise with Olink’s next-generation proteomics solutions, researchers can conveniently access this cutting-edge technology through a global network of trusted providers.

“At Olink, we uphold unwavering standards of precision, reliability, and scientific excellence across all services based on our proprietary technology,” affirms Mike Irwin, Vice President, Global Sales, Support, and Marketing at Olink. “Every member of the Olink Certified Service Provider network has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in utilizing our platforms and are ready to support the global research community.”

Accelerating Research, Democratizing Proteomics

Olink Certified Service Providers represent an innovative ecosystem designed to accelerate scientific discovery by making access to Olink technology as simple as possible. “This network gives every scientist, regardless of their infrastructure, access to the most powerful proteomics technologies for biomarker research,” emphasizes Mike Irwin.

The inaugural network of Olink Certified Service Providers is comprised of a diverse group of renowned organizations, each possessing the expertise and infrastructure to support even the most demanding research initiatives. The current members (alphabetically) include:

AssayGate

Australian Genome Research Facility

BioXpedia

CheckImmune

Core Facility Metabolomics and Proteomics, Helmholtz Munich

CRLB-GMEL, Hamilton Health Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences

Firalis Molecular Precision SA

Fulgent Genetics

GENEWIZ from Azenta Life Sciences

Immune Assessment Laboratory, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Immune Monitoring and Cancer Omics Labs at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute

LIFE & BRAIN

LuminoDx

Microcoat

NBCC-HTS (Sinai Heath System)

NovogeneAIT Genomics

Protavio

Psomagen Inc

Randox

Sampled

Sequanta Technologies

Sirona Dx

Source BioScience

Svar Life Science

Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research

Universidad CEU San Pablo, Institute of Molecular Applied Medicine Nemesio Díez (IMMA-ND)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

WuXi AppTec

The most up to date and complete list of Olink Certified Service Providers can be found here.

Investor contact

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group

olink@gilmartinir.com

Media contact

Michael B. Gonzales, PhD

Vice President, Global Marketing

michael.gonzales@olink.com

Mobile: +1 415 308 6467

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.



