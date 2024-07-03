MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for June 2024

Average Operational Hash Rate Increases 2% M/M to 26.3 EH/s

Increased BTC Holdings to 18,536 BTC; Total Cash and BTC of $1.4 B as of June 30, 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA” or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for June 2024.

Management Commentary

"Due to operational improvements in Ellendale and the facility being fully operational as of the beginning of July, we doubled our average operational hash rate year-over-year in June to 26.3 exahash," said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. "Our proprietary mining pool outperformed, capturing 158 blocks during the month, a 10% increase over last year. And while our production fell by 40% year-over-year to 590 bitcoin, primarily due to the April Halving, transaction fees accounted for almost 7% of the total. One particular transaction generated a fee of 0.85 BTC compared to the average of approximately 0.15 BTC, primarily due to our technology advantage, most notably Slipstream.

"Domestically, our team continues to optimize our recently acquired sites with immersion cooling technology and the latest generation hardware. With these advancements and the expansion of our fleet, we remain on track to reach our target of 50 EH/s by the end of this year.

"In our international business, we announced the launch of a 2-megawatt pilot project in Finland to warm a community of 11,000 residents with recycled heat from digital asset computing. Integrating digital asset compute with district heating can reduce carbon emissions, lower costs, and minimize waste heat, leading to enhanced sustainability and economic savings for both industries and end-users. We look forward to expanding our global presence as a leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Year-Over-Year Comparison Prior Month Comparison Metric 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Δ 6/30/2024 5/31/2024 % Δ Bitcoin Produced 590 979 (40 )% 590 616 (4 )% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 19.7 32.6 (40 )% 19.7 19.9 (1 )% Share of available miner rewards 1 4.1 % 3.5 % NA 4.1 % 4.2 % NA Transaction Fees as % of Total 2 6.8 % 5.5 % NA 6.8 % 6.6 % NA Number of Blocks Won 2 158 144 10 % 158 170 (7 )% Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 3 31.5 17.7 78 % 31.5 29.3 8 % Average Operational Hash Rate (EH/s) 4 26.3 13.0 102 % 26.3 25.8 2 % Installed Hash Rate (EH/s) 5 31.5 21.8 44 % 31.5 30.5 3 %





Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period. These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the amount of hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded. Defined as the average hash rate that was actually generated during the month from all operational miners. All figures are estimates and are rounded. Defined as the sum of energized hash rate (see above) and hash rate that has been installed but not yet energized. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications. All figures are rounded.

In June, MARA energized approximately 13,000 additional miners (c. 2 EH/s). As a result, MARA's operating fleet increased to approximately 250,000 Bitcoin miners capable of producing 31.5 EH/s. In June, MARA achieved a peak overall hash rate of 28.3 EH/s. Hash rate figures are calculated according to the manufacturers' specifications.



Figure 2: Operational Details by Site

Hash Rates in EH/s Installed Hash Rate Energized Hash Rate Avg Operating Hash Rate Avg % of Energized Site State Host Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2024 May 2024 Jun 2024 May 2024 Owned Operated Granbury TX MARA 4.3 3.9 4.3 3.9 3.6 3.8 85 % 98 % Garden City TX MARA 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 4.2 4.5 77 % 83 % Kearney NE MARA 2.8 2.3 2.8 2.3 2.3 1.9 82 % 83 % Total owned operated 12.5 11.5 12.5 11.5 10.1 10.2 81 % 89 % Third-party Hosted McCamey TX Hut 8 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 6.7 6.4 88 % 85 % Ellendale ND Applied 7.7 7.7 7.7 6.5 6.2 5.6 81 % 87 % Jamestown ND Applied 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 98 % 98 % All Other Various 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.2 92 % 96 % Total third-party hosted 19.0 19.0 19.0 17.8 16.4 15.6 86 % 88 % Total 31.5 30.6 31.5 29.3 26.3 25.7 83 % 88 %

As of June 30, 2024, the Company holds a total of 18,536 unrestricted BTC. MARA opted not to sell any bitcoin in June. The Company still intends to sell a portion of its bitcoin holdings in future periods to support monthly operations, manage its treasury, and for general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to continue strengthening its bitcoin holdings through strategic open-market bitcoin acquisitions and investing in other opportunities to increase its bitcoin yield.



Financial Highlights and Updates

Figure 3: Financial Highlights

Year-Over-Year Comparison Prior Month Comparison Metric 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 % Δ 6/30/2024 5/31/2024 % Δ Total Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash ($, in millions) $ 268.0 $ 113.7 136 % $ 268.0 $ 290.4 (8 )% Unrestricted Cash 256.0 113.7 125 % 256.0 290.4 (12 )% Restricted Cash 12.0 — NA 12.0 — NA Total BTC Holdings (in whole numbers) 18,536 12,538 48 % 18,536 17,857 4 % Unrestricted BTC Holdings 18,536 12,538 48 % 18,536 17,857 4

% Restricted BTC Holdings — — NA — — NA Pledged BTC Holdings — — NA — — NA



MARA held $268.0 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at month end, $256.0 million of which was unrestricted. At June 30, 2024, the combined balance of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and bitcoin was $1,429.6 million.



Recent Announcements

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our bitcoin mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the expected timing and achievement of our growth targets, specifically relating to our anticipated hash rate and exahash growth. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

