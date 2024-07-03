Alludo (Parallels) is Named a Major Player in Virtual Client Computing (VCC) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) by IDC MarketScape

AUSTIN, Texas, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScapes—“IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2024 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US51271924, June 2024) and “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service 2024 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US51272024, June 2024).



The reports evaluate providers who deliver application and/or desktop virtualization support directly to the customer. Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server), a flexible virtual application and desktop delivery solution that empowers organizations of all sizes to work securely from anywhere, on any device, and Parallels DaaS, a cloud-native, DaaS solution offering users secure, instant access to their virtual applications and desktop environments, were evaluated for these reports.

“Parallels has continued to improve on their already powerful clients and multi-media protocol and is an excellent choice for an organization that needs to organize an existing heterogeneous VCC environment including DaaS and most common hypervisors as an option,” said Shannon Kalvar, research director of IT Service Management and Client Virtualization at IDC. “Parallels delivers simple, flexible licensing, provides freedom of choice between desktop, server, and cloud, and has a clear roadmap that tracks with current and predicted trends.”

IDC MarketScapes are a premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative market assessments of technology providers. These research reports offer a comprehensive and balanced analysis of the strategies and product features of market competitors to give technology buyers an objective opinion so they can determine the solution that works best for them.

“We’re honored by this recognition from the IDC MarketScape,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels. “Our goal at Parallels is to deliver flexible, customer-centric, and cost-effective solutions that provide secure access to desktops and applications on any device, in any location. We believe these reports highlight our forward momentum and continuous innovation as we move toward integrating our products into a Parallels unified workspace ecosystem.”

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

