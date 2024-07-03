Blender Bites New Superberry Sport™ 1-Step Smoothie Launches at 151 Locations at Large Wholesale Club Chain in the USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is excited to announce that its Superberry Sport™ powered by Orgain and Liquid Sunshine™ 1-Step Smoothies are now on shelves in 151 locations in one of the leading operators of membership warehouse clubs (the “Wholesale Club Chain” or “Chain”) in the United States. This expansion into the Wholesale Club Chain spans 16 states, marking significant progress in Blender Bites’ growth and accessibility in the United States.



In addition, Blender Bites' new flavor Superberry Sport™ garnered significant attention on July 2, appearing in several prominent publications such as People Magazine and the Daily Mail, following an exclusive interview with Emmy Award-winning performer and Blender Bites brand ambassador Julianne Hough by People Magazine.

The launch of Blender Bites products at the Chain enhances the Company's engagement with the growing US smoothie market, which is projected to expand from $4.04 billion in 2023 to around $9.86 billion by 20331. By introducing Superberry Sport™ and Liquid Sunshine™ in hundreds of the Chain’s locations across the US, Blender Bites is expected to extend its reach to a broader consumer base. This move aligns with the increasing demand for convenient, nutritious beverage options and strengthens Blender Bites’ market presence.

“I am thrilled to see our 1-Step Smoothies now available in one of the largest operators of membership warehouse clubs in the United States. Being able to offer our products in a bigger format for families at a discounted price is a win-win for us and those that love our products. We understand the struggles that many households are facing in today’s economy and offering our healthy, nutritious, and organic smoothies at an affordable price point is important to us. The Chain is a well-respected club retailer who like many others is aiming to offer more functional, healthy products to their shoppers. Additionally, our collaboration with Orgain on Superberry Sport™ is setting us up for success, as Orgain is a household name in the US market, and a brand looked at as offering the highest standards in clean nutrition. We think our Superberry Sport™ smoothie, together with our best-selling flavour Liquid Sunshine™ are going to be a hit with the Chain’s customers,” said Chelsie Hodge, Founder and CEO of Blender Bites.

The Superberry Sport™ and Liquid Sunshine™ 1-Step Smoothies from Blender Bites are designed to cater to both health and taste. The Superberry Sport™ Smoothie is a USDA certified organic blend that supports optimal muscle recovery with ingredients like 6 grams of plant-based protein, tart cherry, Maqui Berry, and Turmeric, all known for their health benefits such as reducing inflammation and alleviating soreness. It also includes B-Vitamins and 14 essential vitamins and minerals for robust immune support. On the other hand, the Liquid Sunshine Smoothie offers a delightful mix of peach, raspberry, and banana flavors that are not only pleasing to the palate but also boost your mood. This blend is an excellent source of Vitamin D and packed with Vitamins A, C, and E, plus over 12 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals, making it a powerhouse for supporting immune health.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed in 5000 stores across North America in leading retailers such as Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Loblaws and Sobeys.

