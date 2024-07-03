Aviva to discontinue its Aviva Direct¹ program in Alberta

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviva Canada today announced its intention for Aviva Direct, its direct-to-consumer business, to phase out its home and auto business in Alberta from early January 2025. Aviva Direct customers in Alberta will be receiving letters in the mail to inform them of the change.



“After careful review of our direct-to-consumer business, we had to make the difficult decision to exit as the current environment in Alberta doesn’t foster growth,” said Susan Penwarden, Managing Director, Personal Lines, Aviva Canada. “Customers have the option of getting insurance coverage through brokers or other direct channels.”

For Aviva, claims costs have exceeded premiums collected in Alberta for many years. In particular, litigation costs are the biggest factor driving up auto insurance premiums for Albertans.

“We want to continue to offer Albertans choice and affordable auto insurance. But auto insurance in Alberta has not been profitable for many years. We acknowledge that the Albertan government has launched a consultation on auto insurance reforms, and we are committed to work with the government to find solutions for Albertans and insurers,” said Penwarden.

The vast majority of Aviva Canada insurance coverage remains in place in Alberta through brokers and partners.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.5 million customers. As a subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. In 2021, Aviva plc announced Aviva’s global ambition to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040.

1 In Alberta, Aviva Direct home and auto products are distributed by Aviva Agency Services Inc. and underwritten by S&Y Insurance Company.