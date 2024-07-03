New to The Street Celebrates the July 4th Holiday with Five Fantastic Business Interviews. Episode 579 Airs on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Programming on July 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its July 4th Holiday broadcasting of its national TV business show airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Episode 579 will air the following five (5) fantastic business interviews:

1) Space Medicines - Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.'s (SBIO) interview with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder.

2) Infused Water Beverage – Karma Water's interview with C.J. Rapp, CEO and Founder.

3) Digital Wellness – Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor.

4) Sustainable Solutions – Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

5) "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

Episode 579

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange Studio talks with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO) ("Vector") (“Company”). The Company specializes in harnessing biological language modeling that results in correlations on real-time datasets to advance scientific advancements and discoveries. Vector accomplishes unique and implicit biological connections of genes, proteins, and other biochemicals, seeking to form and repurpose existing drugs/compounds to advance human health/well-being on Earth and for space travel. Using the Company's CubeSats, a small satellite square object, specific experiments can occur in zero gravity. During the interview, Kasian showed Vector's 1-U model CubeSat. He further explains that the CubeSats come in larger sizes, enabling more complex and more extended space experiments. The first CubeSat launch will be a space radiation experiment. Vector's corporate financial structure has two valuations: crypto and equity. Kasian explains that he has yet to find Venture Capital (VC) or Investment Banking firms to produce a mathematical model that creates a single valuation. SBIO is a security token that represents the Company's equity. Vector's parent company, Vectorspace AI, has a utility token, VXV, that protects the dataset security and provenance on data-driven innovation and discoveries from space experiments. Creating new and exciting compounds for the betterment of humankind here on Earth and for Space travel, Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. is an up-and-coming leader in the fast-growing space industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO) - https://vectorspacebio.science/.

Karma Water's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, C.J. Rapp ("CJ"), is with New to The Street's TV host Jane King. From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, they talk about the fundamental ongoings and history of Karma Water and its patented "Karma Push-Cap" technology, which instantaneously infuses water with natural flavoring, probiotics, and vitamins. CJ has succeeded in the beverage sector and founded Jolt Cola ("JOLT"), a well-known beverage brand. The idea for Karma Water comes from the industry shortfalls related to pre-mixed, water-soluble vitamins/nutrients in current beverage products. These products are sometimes hotly mixed and then sit on shelves, exposed to climate conditions, and over time, the wellness benefits become significantly reduced. The FDA has acted on this issue, stating that labeling needs to be more accurate on pre-mixed products due to time-related reduced optimization benefits. So, ten years ago, CJ started Karma Water, which continues to grow brand awareness, increase retail locations, expand online orders, and educate consumers. Karma Water collaborates with Constellation Brands, Inc., a large Fortune 500 Company, and CJ believes this relationship will increase Karma's brand identity. CJ doesn't expect to go public directly, but if the relationship with Constellation proves successful, perhaps Constellation will acquire the Company. CJ demonstrates the product on air, showing how immediately the bottle is infused with natural flavor and vitamin mix. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Karma Water - https://drinkkarma.com/.

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor of Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee") ("Company"). As the next generation of wearable wellness technology, Hapbee offers chemical-free products that can improve sleep, increase energy, improve modes, and overall wellness. Hapbee uses digital frequency incorporated into its products, like Hapbee Neckbands, which can stimulate the brain without using drugs, caffeine, or other products without chemical-induced side effects. Yona talks about how the Company will utilize money received from a CDN $2.8M investment to increase marketing avenues, manufacturing, and product developments. He expects to expand its brand footprint in North America and globally. Very well-known individuals in the financial community and sports world became investors in this financial offering and joined the Company's Board of Directors. Heather Thomson, the Company's Business Development Advisor, talks to viewers about her experience using the product, improving her overall health and wellness without pills and chemical stimulants, and being a brand ambassador online and at retail locations. Consumer trends in demand for wellness products are consistent with customers who are buying Hapbee's products. Hapbee's unique digital wellness products are authentic solutions that create an outstanding user experience and offer consumers a chemical-free choice in seeking better health/wellness. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc.- https://hapbee.com/.

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) (“Company”) CEO and Founder, Tony Raynor, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (“Company”). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about a hack that occurred at the UK's Ministry of Defense (MOD). The cybersecurity breach stole thousands of names, addresses, and other personal data of many associated with the MOD. Many governments globally use Big Tech platforms, which have minimal cybersecurity features. Hackers usually figured out how to download malware onto government devices and exploit compromised email addresses as a computer system entry point. Alain says many emerging-growth countries' governments use open-source platforms, which is a hacking problem waiting to happen. Sekur has cybersecurity solutions for governments. Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platforms have a variety of subscription solutions that can significantly diminish a cybersecurity breach - SekurMail with SekurSend/SekurReply, SekurMessenger with Chat-by-Invite, and SekurVPN. Sekur 100% owns its servers in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO):

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO), the parent company of Vectorspace AI (VXV), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, the Company aims to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - https://vectorspacebio.science/.

About Karma Water:

Karma Water provides an immediately-infused beverage that gives consumers satisfaction. The Karma Difference: While other brands may make empty promises, Karma's patented Push Cap protects the active ingredients until the minute you're ready to drink, guaranteeing you'll receive the highest nutritional benefits. The Company offers Karma Energy Water, Karma Probiotic Water, and Karma CBD Water products, all using the Company's patented Push Cap—https://drinkkarma.com/.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee") is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee products are available at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - www.Hapbee.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https://newtothestreet.com/

1-917-330-2564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35adc5a2-e3b1-40e1-8f1d-f9602ed47611