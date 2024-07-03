INE Named Cybersecurity Training Leader for Summer 2024

Cary, NC, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, announced its recognition today as an enterprise leader in online technical training, further solidifying its position as one of the best providers of information technology training online.

“INE platform excelled in every possible way while explaining concepts and providing labs for deep understanding,” wrote Aditya M., a Security Delivery Analyst, in reviewing their training experience with INE. “INE’s structured learning paths and availability of resources for different skill levels – from beginner to advanced – are incredibly helpful,” added Oussama E. “The flexibility to learn at one’s own pace, coupled with the ability to access a vast library of resources anytime, anywhere, makes INE an ideal platform for both students and professionals looking to advance their skills or transition into new tech roles.”

Dara Warn, CEO of INE, expressed pride in the company's recognition as a front-runner in networking and cybersecurity training. “Our commitment to providing the best cybersecurity training platform, along with elite IT training for businesses and individuals, is unwavering,” Warn stated. “We are continually investing in advanced tools and technologies to provide the best quality real-world training program possible for organizations and students.”

G2 badges, released quarterly, recognize INE’s strong performance compared to competitors in specific areas, including its enterprise cybersecurity training and certification offerings, the depth and breadth of its online learning library, and global impact. INE earned the following G2 badges for Summer 2024:

Enterprise Leader: Online Course Providers

Small Business Leader: Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader: Online Course Providers

Leader: Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

Leader: Asia Online Course Providers

Leader: Online Course Providers

High Performer: Technical Skills Development

Small Business High Performer: Technical Skills Development

High Performer: Latin America Online Course Providers

High Performer: Asia Technical Skills Development

High Performer: India Online Course Providers

High Performer: Europe Online Course Providers

“INE is like a one-stop shop for everything related to cyber, network, cloud, etc.,” said Jaseelan A., a small business client, regarding their training experience. “The instructors provide in-depth explanations that make complex concepts in cyber and networking easy to understand.”

Earlier this year, INE was named to G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for Education Products . This new category of awards ranks the world’s top 50 software education products based on authentic reviews from more than 90 million G2 users. G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Fewer than 1% of vendors listed on G2 are named to the list.

INE was also recently named to Security Boulevard’s list of the Top 10 Hacking Certifications for both the Certified Professional Penetration Tester (eCPPT) and Web Application Penetration Tester eXtreme (eWPTX) certifications. The list showcases some of the best ethical hacking certifications for cybersecurity professionals.

In reviewing the eCPPT , reviewers noted:

The realistic experience

A robust training program

Its credentials to boost employability in Europe (specifically noted as “remarkable”).

In reviewing the eWPTX , reviewers applaud:

The challenging nature of the exam

Requiring advanced methodologies and skills in creating exploits that “modern tools couldn’t fathom.”

INE has released a number of new products and features in the last year, including Skill Dive , Skill Sonar , INE Security , and most recently CTF Arena – a free, gamified capture-the-flag environment that enables users to test and prove skills, climb leaderboards, and compete for top prizes.



INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

