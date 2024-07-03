Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Krause

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Clemens Krause
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 69178/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-06-28
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0011037327
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10025 Unit price: 100.25 PCT
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 10025 Volume weighted average price: 100.25 PCT