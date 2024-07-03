Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Krause

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Clemens Krause

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 69178/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-06-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0011037327

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10025 Unit price: 100.25 PCT

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 10025 Volume weighted average price: 100.25 PCT