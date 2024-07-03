Europe Thermal Countermeasure Industry Research 2024: Ongoing and Upcoming Programs, Business Dynamics, Current & Future Trends - $7 Billion Market Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market: Focus on Platform, Product Type, Integration Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe thermal countermeasure market is projected to reach $7.08 billion by 2033 from $3.77 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The thermal countermeasure market is rapidly growing, particularly in the area of advanced missile defense capabilities for aerial platforms. This expansion is driven by various factors, with a significant one being the worldwide rise in geopolitical tensions and security threats.





The Europe thermal countermeasure market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and rising security concerns across the region. The demand for advanced missile defense systems in aerial platforms is particularly high as nations seek to enhance their defense capabilities. Technological advancements in infrared countermeasure systems, designed to protect aircraft from heat-seeking missiles, are significantly contributing to market expansion.

Additionally, increased defense spending and modernization programs by European governments are further propelling market growth. Collaboration between defense contractors and technological firms is leading to innovative solutions and improved system efficiency. As a result, the Europe thermal countermeasure market is poised for continued growth, addressing the evolving security challenges and defense needs of the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available for deployment and their potential. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Europe thermal countermeasures market on the basis of platform (military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)), product type (active and passive), and integration type (fuselage, wing, and nose).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe thermal countermeasures market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen their position in the thermal countermeasures market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe thermal countermeasures market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major thermal countermeasures offering companies providing thermal countermeasures for the purpose. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the thermal countermeasures market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Europe





Business Dynamics

Overview: Thermal Countermeasure Market

Current and Emerging Technological Trends

Unified Modular Airborne EW Self-Protection Suites

Lockheed Martin Infrared Search and Track 21(IRST 21)

Business Drivers

Need For Advanced Missile Defense Capabilities in Airborne Platforms

Rising Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Military Activities

Business Challenges

Complex Sensor Tethering and Data Processing

Rise in Possession of IR-Guided Missiles by Adversaries

Integration of Modern Countermeasures in Legacy Aircraft

Business Opportunities

AI and ML Integration into Countermeasure System

Emergence of Next-Generation Fighter Jets

Development of Miniaturized System

Business Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Market Developments

Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCLS) for Infrared Countermeasures

Northrop Grumman's Next-Generation Laser-Based Infrared Countermeasure Systems

Regulatory Policy and Legal Framework

Russia

Supply Chain Analysis

Military Modernization Programs

France

Germany

Russia

Turkiye

Market Segmentation:

Platform

Military Aircraft

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing (Military Helicopters)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Product Type

Active

Jammer

Flare Dispenser

Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM)

Others

Passive

IR Suppressor

Integration Type

Fuselage

Wing

Nose

Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest-of-Europe





2 Region

2.1 Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.3.2 Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.3.3 Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)

2.2.4 Europe (by Country)

2.2.4.1 U.K.

2.2.4.1.1 Market

2.2.4.1.1.1 Key Players in U.K.

2.2.4.1.2 Application

2.2.4.1.2.1 U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.4.1.3 Product

2.2.4.1.3.1 U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.4.1.3.2 U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.4.1.3.3 U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)

2.2.4.2 France

2.2.4.2.1 Market

2.2.4.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers in France

2.2.4.2.2 Application

2.2.4.2.2.1 France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.4.2.3 Product

2.2.4.2.3.1 France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.4.2.3.2 France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.4.2.3.3 France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)

2.2.4.3 Germany

2.2.4.3.1 Market

2.2.4.3.1.1 Key Manufacturers in Germany

2.2.4.3.2 Application

2.2.4.3.2.1 Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.4.3.3 Product

2.2.4.3.3.1 Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.4.3.3.2 Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.4.3.3.3 Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)

2.2.4.4 Russia

2.2.4.4.1 Market

2.2.4.4.1.1 Key Manufacturers in Russia

2.2.4.4.2 Application

2.2.4.4.2.1 Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.4.4.3 Product

2.2.4.4.3.1 Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.4.4.3.2 Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.4.4.3.3 Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.4.5.1 Market

2.2.4.5.1.1 Key Manufacturers in Rest-of-Europe

2.2.4.5.2 Application

2.2.4.5.2.1 Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform)

2.2.4.5.3 Product

2.2.4.5.3.1 Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type)

2.2.4.5.3.2 Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type)

2.2.4.5.3.3 Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type)



3 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 BAE Systems

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role of BAE Systems in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

3.2.3 Analyst View

3.3 Chemring Group PLC

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1 Role of Chemring Group PLC in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.2 Corporate Strategies

3.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

3.3.3 Analyst View

3.4 Leonardo S.p.A.

3.4.1 Company Overview

3.4.1.1 Role of Leonardo S.p.A. in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.4.2 Corporate Strategies

3.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

3.4.3 Analyst View

3.5 MBDA

3.5.1 Company Overview

3.5.1.1 Role of MBDA in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.5.2 Analyst View

3.6 Rheinmetall AG

3.6.1 Company Overview

3.6.1.1 Role of Rheinmetall AG in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.6.2 Analyst View

3.7 RUAG

3.7.1 Company Overview

3.7.1.1 Role of RUAG in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.7.2 Analyst View

3.8 Saab AB

3.8.1 Company Overview

3.8.1.1 Role of Saab AB in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.8.2 Business Strategies

3.8.2.1 Market Developments

3.8.3 Analyst View

3.9 TARA Aerospace AD

3.9.1 Company Overview

3.9.1.1 Role of TARA Aerospace AD in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.9.2 Analyst View

3.1 TERMA

3.10.1 Company Overview

3.10.1.1 Role of TERMA in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.10.2 Analyst View

3.11 Thales

3.11.1 Company Overview

3.11.1.1 Role of Thales in the Thermal Countermeasure Market

3.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.11.2 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling



List of Figures

Figure 1: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market, $Billion, 2022-2033

Figure 2: Share of Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Region), $Billion, 2033

Figure 3: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Application), $Billion, 2023 and 2033

Figure 4: Supply Chain Analysis of Thermal Countermeasure Market

Figure 5: Thermal Countermeasure Market, Business Dynamics

Figure 6: Share of Key Business Strategies and Developments, January 2020- November 2023

Figure 7: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Figure 8: U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Figure 9: Thermal Countermeasure Market, Competitive Benchmarking

Figure 10: Research Methodology

Figure 11: Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 12: Assumptions and Limitations



List of Tables

Table 1: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts, January 2020-November 2023

Table 2: Market Developments, January 2020-November 2023

Table 3: Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Region), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 4: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 5: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 6: Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 7: U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 8: U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 9: U.K. Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 10: France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 11: France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 12: France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 13: France Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 14: Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 15: Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 16: Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 17: Germany Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 18: Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 19: Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 20: Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 21: Russia Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 22: Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Platform), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 23: Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Product Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 24: Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Active Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 25: Rest-of-Europe Thermal Countermeasure Market (by Integration Type), $Billion, 2022-2033

Table 26: Benchmarking and Weightage Parameters

Table 27: BAE Systems: Product Portfolio

Table 28: BAE Systems: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Table 29: Chemring Group PLC: Product Portfolio

Table 30: Chemring Group PLC: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Table 31: Leonardo S.p.A.: Product Portfolio

Table 32: Leonardo S.p.A.: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Table 33: MBDA: Product Portfolio

Table 34: Rheinmetall AG: Product Portfolio

Table 35: RUAG: Product Portfolio

Table 36: Saab AB: Product Portfolio

Table 37: Saab AB: Market Developments

Table 38: TARA Aerospace AD: Product Portfolio

Table 39: TERMA: Product Portfolio

Table 40: Thales: Product Portfolio





Companies Featured





BAE Systems

Chemring Group PLC

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG

Saab AB

TARA Aerospace AD

TERMA

Thales





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/370ome

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment