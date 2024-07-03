Westland Insurance acquires Excel Insurance Lloydminster and M. Butler Insurance

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Excel Insurance Lloydminster and M. Butler Insurance, effective June 24. These acquisitions bring Westland into two new communities and represent Westland’s continued expansion across Canada.

Excel Lloydminster, a property and casualty brokerage based in Lloydminster, Alberta, has been serving its clients for nearly two decades. From the beginning, Excel Lloydminster has built a strong client base and established valuable partnerships with national and global insurance providers. This acquisition not only strengthens Westland's presence in the region but also allows them to extend their services to a previously untapped community.

M. Butler Insurance is an independent, full-service P&C brokerage serving Niagara Falls, Ontario. This strategic acquisition takes Westland into a new community for the company.

“It’s my absolute pleasure to welcome Excel Lloydminster and M. Butler Insurance to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, President and CEO of Westland Insurance. "These acquisitions align perfectly with our growth strategy and allow us to expand our reach in Alberta and Ontario, as they share our commitment to provide exceptional service and customized solutions to clients. We look forward to partnering with them as we journey to become Canada’s favourite insurance broker."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

