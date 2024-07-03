Aramid Fiber Industry Research 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Kolon, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours, Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, Hyosung

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aramid Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aramid fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.



The future of the global aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, and electrical transmission applications. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing from defense and industrial sectors.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aramid fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Safety and protection will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing in government initiatives for the safety of the employees and public. Para aramid fiber is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period mainly driven by its increasing use in automotive, defense, and industrial sector.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and due to increasing demand for lightweight and flexible materials from the automotive and military & defense industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

North America is expected to remain the largest in the Aramid Fiber Market

United States: Companies like DuPont and Teijin are expanding production capacities for aramid fibers. DuPont announced investments to enhance its Kevlar production facilities. The US government aims to support domestic manufacturing and innovation in advanced materials through initiatives like the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) program.

Netherlands: Dutch companies such as Teijin Aramid and SABIC are investing in research and development of aramid fiber applications. Teijin Aramid announced advancements in lightweight and high-strength fibers. The Dutch government supports innovation in advanced materials through programs like the Dutch National Growth Fund.

Japan: Companies like Toray Industries and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are focusing on developing aramid fiber composites for automotive and aerospace industries. Toray Industries announced partnerships for lightweight material development. The Japanese government promotes research and development in advanced materials through initiatives like the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS).

China: Chinese firms like Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. and Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. are expanding production capacities for aramid fibers. Yantai Tayho announced investments in new manufacturing facilities. The Chinese government supports the growth of the aramid fiber industry through policies promoting innovation and technological development.

Features of Aramid Fiber Market

Market Size Estimates: Aramid fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, type, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Aramid fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, type, end use, and regions for the aramid fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aramid fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Aramid Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Aramid Fiber Market by Application

3.3.1: Safety and Protection

3.3.2: Frictional Material

3.3.3: Rubber Reinforcement

3.3.4: Electrical Transmission

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Aramid Fiber Market by Type

3.4.1: Meta Aramid Fiber

3.4.2: Para Aramid Fiber

3.5: Global Aramid Fiber Market by End Use

3.5.1: Aerospace

3.5.2: Automotive

3.5.3: Electronics and Telecommunication

3.5.4: Protective Clothing

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Aramid Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Aramid Fiber Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Safety and Protection, Frictional Material, Rubber Reinforcement, Electrical Transmission and Others

4.3: European Aramid Fiber Market

4.4: APAC Aramid Fiber Market

4.5: ROW Aramid Fiber Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aramid Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: E.I. Du Pont de Nemours

7.2: Teijin Aramid

7.3: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

7.4: Shenzhen LongPont Co. Ltd.

7.5: X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd

7.6: China National Bluestar Co. ltd

7.7: Huvis Corporation

7.8: Kermel

7.9: X-Fiper New Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncb9yg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.