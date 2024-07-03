US Tumbler Market Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030: Featuring Key Players - Yeti Holding, Starbucks, Tervis Tumbler, RTIC, and Tritan USA

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Tumbler Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US tumbler market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the US tumbler market looks attractive with opportunities in the various outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The major growth drivers for this market are an increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, US companies that manufacture tumblers with lid cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

US Tumbler Market Insights

Stainless steel tumblers are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Insulated tumbler segment is the largest product market mainly due to its exceptional temperature retention property.

Features of the US Tumbler Market

Market Size Estimates: US tumbler market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: US tumbler market size by various segments, such as material type and product type

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material types and product types.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the US tumbler market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: US Tumbler Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: US Tumbler Market by Material

3.3.1: Plastic

3.3.2: Stainless Steel

3.3.3: Glass and Others

3.4: US Tumbler Market by Product

3.4.1: Insulated Tumblers

3.4.2: Regular Tumblers



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Operational Integration

4.4: Geographical Reach

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis:



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the US Tumbler Market by Material

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the US Tumbler Market by Product

5.2: Emerging Trends in the US Lidded Tumbler Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Products Development

5.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the US Tumbler Market

5.3.3: Capacity Expansion of the US Tumbler Market



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Yeti Holdings Inc.

6.2: Starbucks Corporation

6.3: Tervis Tumblers

6.4: RTIC

6.5: Tritan USA

6.6: Helen of Troy Limited

6.7: Thermos LLC.

6.8: S'well

6.9: CamelBak Products LLC

6.10: Newell Brands Inc.

6.11: ORCA Cooler, LLC

