Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry Research 2024

The global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global viral vector manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical and research institutes markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for viral vector-based therapies, growing investment in viral vector manufacturing, and technological advancements in viral vector manufacturing.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies viral vector manufacturing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Insights

Cell and gene therapy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for cell and gene therapies for the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including cancer, rare diseases, and genetic disorders.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical will remain the largest segment due to the fact that these pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies companies are developing and commercializing viral vector-based therapies for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, rare diseases, and infectious diseases.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for viral vector-based therapies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region.

Features of the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Market Size Estimates: Viral vector manufacturing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Viral vector manufacturing market size by various segments, such as by type, workflow, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Viral vector manufacturing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, workflows, applications, end uses, and regions for the viral vector manufacturing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the viral vector manufacturing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type

3.3.1: Adenovirus

3.3.2: Retrovirus

3.3.3: Adeno-Associated Virus

3.3.4: Lentivirus

3.3.5: Plasmid DNA

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Workflow

3.4.1: Upstream Manufacturing

3.4.2: Downstream Manufacturing

3.5: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application

3.5.1: Cell & Gene Therapy

3.5.2: Vaccinology

3.5.3: Research & Other Applications

3.6: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use

3.6.1: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

3.6.2: Research Institutes

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Region

4.2: North American Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

4.2.1: North American Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others

4.3: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

4.3.1: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application: Cell & Gene Therapy, Vaccinology, and Research & Other Applications

4.3.2: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others

4.4: APAC Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

4.4.1: APAC Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application: Cell & Gene Therapy, Vaccinology, and Research & Other Applications

4.4.2: APAC Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others

4.5: ROW Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

4.5.1: ROW Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application: Cell & Gene Therapy, Vaccinology, and Research & Other Applications

4.5.2: ROW Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Workflow

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Merck

7.2: Lonza

7.3: FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

7.4: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.5: Cobra Biologics

7.6: Catalent

7.7: Wuxi Biologics

7.8: Takara Bio

7.9: Waisman Biomanufacturing

7.10: Genezen laboratories

