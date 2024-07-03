Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Industry Report 2024: Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis to 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market looks promising with opportunities in the building construction and infrastructure markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for infrastructure development, growing adoption of prestressed concrete technology, and rising demand for sustainable construction materials.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Insights

7 wire strand is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strong and flexible concrete reinforcement tape is used for heavy loads.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant population and economic expansion in nations like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Features of the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

Market Size Estimates: Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, end use, and regions for the prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type

3.3.1: 3 wire strand

3.3.2: 7 wire strand

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Application

3.4.1: Pre-Tensioning

3.4.2: Bonded Post-Tensioning

3.4.3: Unbonded Post-Tensioning

3.5: Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use

3.5.1: Building Construction

3.5.2: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Region

4.2: North American Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

4.2.1: North American Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type: 3 wire strand, 7 wire strand, and Others

4.2.2: North American Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use: Building Construction and Infrastructure

4.3: European Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

4.3.1: European Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type: 3 wire strand, 7 wire strand, and Others

4.3.2: European Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use: Building Construction and Infrastructure

4.4: APAC Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

4.4.1: APAC Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type: 3 wire strand, 7 wire strand, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use: Building Construction and Infrastructure

4.5: ROW Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

4.5.1: ROW Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type: 3 wire strand, 7 wire strand, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use: Building Construction and Infrastructure



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Davis Wire

7.2: Kiswire

7.3: Miki Steel Works

7.4: Insteel

7.5: NV Bekaert

7.6: ArcelorMittal

7.7: Kataria

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpotj8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.