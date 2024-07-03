Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 37 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 July 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 June – 2 July 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 218,100 513,241,011 26 June 2024 2,000 2,776.88 5,553,760 27 June 2024 1,900 2,801.60 5,323,040 28 June 2024 1,900 2,801.78 5,323,382 1 July 2024 1,800 2,815.70 5,068,260 2 July 2024 1,800 2,867.93 5,162,274 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 227,500 539,671,727

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 281,383 B shares corresponding to 1.30 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 June – 2 July 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

