EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Training Course: 2-Days Online (October 14-15, 2024)

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Creating and coordinating an effective regulatory strategy is an essential part of the work of a regulatory affairs department and can save valuable time and money.

This interactive course will provide an overview of the European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, procedures and obligations and discuss how to interpret and apply the legislation.

The programme will cover the legal basis of regulation, development strategies and the importance of pre-submission activities as well as an overview of the format for presentation of data, the registration procedures for obtaining marketing authorisations and post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations. The impact of post-Brexit changes for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK will be considered.

There will be a number of case study sessions throughout the two days to explore options and strategies for these key regulatory activities, which will provide an opportunity for discussion and the sharing of experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment

the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment Discuss development strategy and pre-submission activities

development strategy and pre-submission activities Review procedures for applying for a marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK

procedures for applying for a marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK Discuss post-authorisation strategic considerations and obligations

post-authorisation strategic considerations and obligations Explore the impact of post-Brexit changes

the impact of post-Brexit changes Discuss the proposed EU pharmaceutical legislation changes

Certification

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

EU regulatory environment: legal basis

Key regulations, directives and guidelines

Impact of Brexit

Proposed EU pharmaceuticals legislation (specific changes will be discussed in the relevant section of the programme)

Information sources

Case Study One

Development and Strategy

Drug discovery

Scientific advice

Development process

Pharmaceutical R&D

Non-clinical tests

Clinical studies - Phase I to III

EU Clinical Trials Regulation

Types and categories of marketing Authorisations

Adaptive marketing authorisation procedures

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Overview of Structure and content of a CTD

Procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU with discussion on the impact of Brexit and the proposed EU legislation changes

The EMA

The EU centralised procedure

Other EU centralised procedures

Referral and arbitration

Day 2

Other procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU

Coordination Group

Decentralised procedure

Mutual recognition procedure

National procedures

Managing product labelling

Case Study Two

Abridged applications and Generics

Types and Requirements

Product Life Cycle; Post approval

Patents and SPCs

Parallel trade

How the process works

Impact of Brexit

Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals

Pharmacovigilance including discussion on the impact of Brexit

Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations and timelines

Procedures and timelines

Extensions

Case Study Three

Renewals

Sunset clause

Phase IV Trials

Classification change

Generic development

Strategic factors

Criteria for successful products

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phu354

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.