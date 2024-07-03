United Kingdom Consumer Values and Behaviour Insights Report 2024: Linking Behavioural Trends with Purchase and Consumption Habits

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Values and Behaviour in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report visually explores everyday habits and behaviours which reflect consumers' beliefs and values, linking behavioural trends with purchase and consumption habits.



The Consumer Values and Behaviour in the United Kingdom report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Key Topics Covered:

Consumer values and behaviour in the UK

British consumers are concerned about the rising costs of daily products

Gen Z consumers are least concerned about rising prices of everyday goods

British consumers prefer to explore innovative products and services

Millennials are eager to have products and services uniquely tailored to them

British consumers are less positive about the future compared to the rest of the world

Baby boomers feel the least positive about the future

While at home, British consumers' most frequent activity is exercise

Safe location is the most appreciated home feature among British households

British consumers enjoy cooking and baking their own meals

Many British consumers do not have time to cook or someone else prepares meals for them

For Gen Z, home cooking is at the bottom of the priority list

Less than half of British consumers are focused on identifying healthy ingredients

Gen X consumers are determined to split their work and private life

Consumers in the UK primarily desire to have a sense of security in their job position

British consumers say they maintain clear separation between their professional and personal lives

Consumers enjoy socialising with friends online on a weekly basis

Millennials spend much more time on a range leisure activities

Consumers in the UK primarily seek value for money when planning a trip

Relaxation is the most important feature considered by Gen X when travelling

Weekly walk or hike for exercise is the most popular exercise habit for British consumers

Millennials are most active generation for team sports

Millennials are taking active steps to reduce stress and increase mental wellbeing

Consumers in the UK are feeling uneasy about the effects of climate change

Older generations are driving the adoption of more sustainable behaviours

Consumers in the UK are motivated to use products designed for energy efficiency

Baby boomers are heavily influenced by a brand or company's social and political stances?

British consumers have a fondness for great bargains

Baby boomers often browse in stores without buying anything

British consumers are interested in acquiring items that have been previously owned

Older generations are most likely to shop for private label and low-cost offerings

Consumers in the UK are drawn to digital platforms for streaming services

British consumers want to increase spending on groceries, while reducing expenditure on experiences

Spending on education to see an increase for millennials in the next year

British consumers are satisfied with their current financial standing

Millennials are capable of routinely putting away a portion of their salary

Younger generations expect to increase their savings

British consumers actively manage data sharing and privacy settings

Millennials utilise the latest in what technology has on offer

Consumers in the UK visit or update social networking sites on a daily basis

Younger generations regularly employ smartphone apps to track their health and fitness

Baby boomers are least active in online activities

British consumers interact less with companies online compared to the global average

Younger consumers are most active in interacting with companies and brands online

