Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for July is approximately 7% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $9.60 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 9.175 3.070 12.245
Commercial 9.155 2.986 12.141
Industrial 8.884 2.030 10.914
Farm 9.133 5.788 14.921
Irrigation 8.771 0.000 8.771
Oil & Gas 8.827 11.727 20.554
Lighting 6.072 3.332 9.404
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 9.133 5.273 14.406
Borradaile REA 9.133 4.903 14.036
Braes REA 9.133 5.016 14.149
Claysmore REA 9.133 6.853 15.986
Devonia REA 9.133 4.857 13.990
Heart River REA 9.133 3.794 12.927
Kneehill REA 9.133 5.122 14.255
Mackenzie REA 9.133 4.280 13.413
Myrnam REA 9.133 4.614 13.747
Zawale REA 9.133 4.016 13.149 

 

            











    

        

        
