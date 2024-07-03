Global Cleaning Robot Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.7% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cleaning robot market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for automated cleaning solutions across various sectors. Cleaning robots, also known as robotic vacuum cleaners or autonomous floor cleaners, are equipped with sensors and AI algorithms to navigate and clean floors without human intervention. These robots cater to both residential and commercial markets, offering efficiency, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, in January 2022, ILIFE, renowned for its robot and handheld vacuum cleaners, launched the EASINE W100. This cutting-edge model represents ILIFE's debut into cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Featuring an all-in-one cleaning system capable of vacuuming, scrubbing, and mopping, the EASINE W100 includes a self-cleaning mode that streamlines maintenance processes and enhances operational efficiency.

Several key trends shape the cleaning robot market's landscape. There's a notable shift towards smart home integration, where cleaning robots can be controlled via smartphones or integrated with smart home systems like Alexa or Google Home. This connectivity enhances user experience and expands the market potential into the growing smart home ecosystem. Additionally, there's an increasing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. Modern cleaning robots are designed to consume less energy while maintaining high cleaning performance, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike. Moreover, the market is witnessing a surge in demand from the healthcare sector, where hygiene standards are critical. Cleaning robots equipped with UV disinfection technology are gaining traction for their ability to eliminate harmful pathogens effectively.

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 6.5 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 61.4 Bn







Growth Rate







22.7%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

The primary growth driver of the cleaning robot market is the rising labor costs and workforce shortages in the cleaning industry. Businesses and households are turning to robotic solutions to reduce operational costs and alleviate dependence on manual labor. The efficiency and consistency offered by cleaning robots further drive their adoption across various applications, from homes to hospitals to offices. For instance, in September 2021, Peppermint, a Pune-based start-up, introduced an innovative industrial floor-cleaning robot. This robot integrates manual scrubbing, chemical application, and ultraviolet light technology to deliver efficient floor cleaning solutions. Designed to automate housekeeping and service tasks, these robots are tailored for diverse industries such as warehouses, airports, workplaces, and public spaces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the cleaning robot market. With heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation, there has been an increased demand for contactless cleaning solutions. Cleaning robots, with their autonomous operation and minimal human intervention, became essential in maintaining cleanliness while minimizing the risk of virus transmission. This accelerated adoption is expected to have a lasting effect on the market, as businesses and institutions prioritize hygiene measures even post-pandemic.

In conclusion, the cleaning robot market continues to expand rapidly, driven by technological innovations, cost-effectiveness, and increasing awareness of hygiene standards. With ongoing advancements in AI, IoT, and sensor technologies, cleaning robots are poised to become more intelligent, efficient, and versatile. Businesses that capitalize on these trends and opportunities are likely to benefit from the growing demand for automated cleaning solutions across global markets.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Street cleaning and garbage collecting robots segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the cleaning robot market due to increasing urbanization and the need for efficient waste management solutions. These robots offer benefits such as reduced labor costs, enhanced cleaning efficiency, and improved environmental hygiene. Governments and municipalities are increasingly investing in smart city initiatives, driving the demand for automated solutions to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

due to increasing urbanization and the need for efficient waste management solutions. These robots offer benefits such as reduced labor costs, enhanced cleaning efficiency, and improved environmental hygiene. Governments and municipalities are increasingly investing in smart city initiatives, driving the demand for automated solutions to maintain cleanliness in public spaces. Remote control segment by operation mode dominated the cleaning robot market with a substantial revenue share of 65.3% due to its enhanced user control and convenience. Users appreciate the ability to direct and monitor cleaning activities from a distance, using features like smartphone apps or dedicated remote controllers. This operational flexibility aligns well with modern lifestyles, where time-saving and efficient cleaning solutions are increasingly valued, driving the segment's widespread adoption and market dominance.

due to its enhanced user control and convenience. Users appreciate the ability to direct and monitor cleaning activities from a distance, using features like smartphone apps or dedicated remote controllers. This operational flexibility aligns well with modern lifestyles, where time-saving and efficient cleaning solutions are increasingly valued, driving the segment's widespread adoption and market dominance. Commercial segment in the cleaning robot market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 24.1% in 2023 due to increasing adoption across industries for enhanced operational efficiency and hygiene standards. Businesses are deploying cleaning robots to reduce labor costs, improve cleaning outcomes, and ensure consistent cleanliness in commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, and healthcare facilities. This trend is driven by the growing emphasis on workplace safety and productivity, accelerating the segment's growth.

due to increasing adoption across industries for enhanced operational efficiency and hygiene standards. Businesses are deploying cleaning robots to reduce labor costs, improve cleaning outcomes, and ensure consistent cleanliness in commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, and healthcare facilities. This trend is driven by the growing emphasis on workplace safety and productivity, accelerating the segment's growth. Online segment by sales channel dominated the global cleaning robot market due to the convenience and accessibility it offers to consumers. Online platforms provide a wide selection of cleaning robots, detailed product information, customer reviews, and competitive pricing, all of which facilitate informed purchasing decisions. Additionally, the ease of comparing different models and the convenience of doorstep delivery have significantly contributed to the segment's dominance, catering effectively to modern consumer preferences for shopping convenience.

Online platforms provide a wide selection of cleaning robots, detailed product information, customer reviews, and competitive pricing, all of which facilitate informed purchasing decisions. Additionally, the ease of comparing different models and the convenience of doorstep delivery have significantly contributed to the segment's dominance, catering effectively to modern consumer preferences for shopping convenience. In 2023, Europe is anticipated as second leading region in the global cleaning robot market due to its strong consumer adoption of advanced technology and growing emphasis on sustainable living. European consumers prioritize efficiency and environmental consciousness, making cleaning robots an attractive option for maintaining clean and eco-friendly homes. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks, technological advancements by regional manufacturers, and increasing investments in smart home technologies contribute to the region's significant market share in the cleaning robot industry.

Following are the major companies active within the cleaning robot market:



bObsweep

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Electrolux

ICRA

ILIFE Robotics Technology

iRobot Corporation

Kärcher

LG Electronics

Maytronics

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Nilfisk Group

Pentair Plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SharkNinja

Other Industry Participants

Global Cleaning Robot Market



By Product Type

Floor Cleaning Robots

Bathroom Cleaning Robots

Pool Cleaning Robots

Street Cleaning and Garbage Collecting Robots

Solar Panel Cleaning Robots

Window Cleaning Robots

Others

By Operation Mode



Self-drive

Remote Control

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Sales Channel



Online

Offline

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

