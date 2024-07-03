ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)



Issue of Equity

3 July 2024

Issue of equity

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 July 2024 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 3,033,574 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 56.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 54.7p, being the net asset value as at 29 February 2024.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 316,282,610 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-