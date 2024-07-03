New Private Mental Health Hospital Brisbane - Avive Health Offers Drug Addiction Treatment in Brisbane Australia

Brisbane City, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Health, a leading provider of mental healthcare services in Australia, has launched a state-of-the-art mental health hospital in Brisbane. The new 63-bed facility, Avive Clinic Brisbane, represents a $70 million investment in the nation's health sector. It is a perfect example of Avive Health's commitment to transforming the landscape of mental healthcare in Australia. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au.

The new facility is designed with a unique salutogenic approach, focusing on creating a healing environment that actively supports patients' recovery. The hospital's interior design has been meticulously crafted to support patients' emotional and spiritual well-being. Natural light, landscaping, and nature are seamlessly integrated into the design, creating a tranquil and restorative atmosphere.

Avive Clinic Brisbane is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the patient experience and improve outcomes. This includes circadian rhythm lighting, electronic patient tablets, and advanced security systems. These technologies work together to create a safe, comfortable, and supportive patient environment.

The private mental health hospital in Brisbane offers specialised care for individuals struggling with a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance use disorders, developmental and adult trauma, as well as emergency and first responders, by providing personalised inpatient treatment, day patient programs and outpatient treatment plans. Its experienced team also provides evidence-based treatment and support to help individuals overcome addiction and build a healthier future.

Trauma-informed care provides a safe and supportive environment for healing from adult and early-life trauma, with a particular focus on the needs of defense personnel, emergency staff, and first responders. Avive’s Brisbane Clinic also offers comprehensive treatment for depression, helping individuals regain their emotional well-being and rediscover joy in their lives.

Avive Health's clinical model is at the heart of the new hospital. Every aspect of the treatment journey, from facility design to program offerings, is clinician-led. The hospital offers sophisticated inpatient treatment and therapy, intensive and transitional day programs, and outpatient specialist suites.

Patients also benefit from individual exercise physiology programs in the hospital's purpose-built gym areas. Avive's co-founder and chief medical officer, Psychiatrist Dr Matt McDornan, emphasizes the importance of a trauma-informed culture throughout the facility.

Healthcare professionals considering Avive Health for patients, or people seeking help for themselves or loved ones can fast-track enquiries by directing them to help@avivehealth.com.au. The hospital has an efficient referral pathway ensuring fast and immediate access to clinical teams and psychiatrists. Additional details about Avive Health and its Brisbane services can be found at https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/brisbane.

