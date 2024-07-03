Pixalate’s Global Social Media Invalid Traffic (IVT) Benchmarks Report For Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Reddit, YouTube, Snapchat, and More: Facebook App Estimated IVT Rises to 10% in May 2024

LONDON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the May 2024 Global Social Media Invalid Traffic (IVT) Benchmarks Report. The report examines the estimated IVT rates across open programmatic advertising on social platforms for both web and mobile apps.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed 1.4 billion open programmatic ad transactions from March-May 2024 on traffic referred from 11 social media platforms to compile the research and reveal estimated trends in social media.

Key Findings: Social Media IVT Estimates*

TikTok had the highest estimated IVT rate on mobile app traffic in May (18%), showing the largest increase month-over-month (up from 13% in April)

*Estimates based on IVT rate of social media referral traffic (e.g., traffic from Facebook, etc.)

For an in-depth analysis of IVT rates across popular social media platforms, download Pixalate's Global Social Media Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report today.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Social Media IVT Benchmarks, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.