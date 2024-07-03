VitalHub Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).



Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on June 27, 2024. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 31,017,161 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 50,743,090 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 61.126%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub’s management information circular dated May 8, 2024 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Barry Tissenbaum 28,318,085 91.714 2,558,552 8.286 Roger Dent 20,673,277 66.954 10,203,360 33.046 Stephen Garrington 30,874,109 99.992 2,528 0.008 Dan Matlow 30,875,410 99.996 1,227 0.004 Francis Shen 25,592,535 82.886 5,284,102 17.114 Tony Shen 28,314,335 91.701 2,562,302 8.299

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % MNP LLP 30,997,496 99.937 19,665 0.063

3. Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company’s stock option plan was re-approved at the Meeting.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % Stock Option Plan 23,393,980 75.766 7,482,657 24.234

4. Re-Approval of Deferred Share Unit Plan

The Company’s deferred share unit plan was re-approved at the Meeting.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % Deferred Share Unit Plan 23,822,444 77.154 7,054,193 22.846

