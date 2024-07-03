MacroGenics (MGNX) Investigating Three of Five Patient Deaths in TAMARACK Study of Vobra Duo, Stock Flat After May 10, 2024 Crash – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/mgnx

Contact the Firm Now: MGNX@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Investigation into MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX):

The current investigation scrutinizes the accuracy of MacroGenics’ statements regarding data from its Phase 2 TAMARACK study of the antibody-drug conjugate MGC018, known as “vobra duo,” in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

On Apr. 3, 2024, MacroGenics released interim safety data from the TAMARACK study, as detailed in an abstract submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology on Feb. 6, 2024. The company stated, “Preliminary safety data from TAMARACK suggest that reducing the dose and frequency of vobra duo improves its safety and tolerability in men with mCRPC.” This announcement led to a significant increase in MacroGenics’ share price, which rose by $4.11, or approximately 30%, on Apr. 4, 2024.

However, the positive sentiment was short-lived. On May 10, 2024, MacroGenics disclosed that five patients in the study had died. This revelation caused the company’s share price to plummet by $11.36, or about 77%, on the same day, prompting numerous analyst downgrades.

Additionally, Seeking Alpha reported that “Stifel was quick to downgrade MacroGenics (MGNX) after the TAMARACK readout, which, according to the firm, raised concerns over the drug’s safety and tolerability and appeared vastly different from previously disclosed abstract results.”

While the company said it was investigating the deaths of three patients in the study, it has not yet provided an update to investors.

“We’re investigating whether MacroGenics may have misled investors about its Phase 2 TAMARACK interim safety data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in MacroGenics and have substantial losses submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information about the MacroGenics investigation, read more »

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.