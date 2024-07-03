CORRECTION: United States Mint Opens Sales for the 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars on July 11

WASHINGTON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by the United States Mint, please note that the price of the 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars in the second paragraph should be $91 each, not $76 each as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce that the 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars will go on sale on July 11 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 275,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.



The 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars—both minted at the Philadelphia Mint—are priced at $91 each, struck in .999 silver, and have an uncirculated finish.

Designed by former Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan, the Morgan Dollar obverse (heads) features Liberty in profile. A cap, flora, and a crown incused with the word “LIBERTY” adorn her head, while 13 stars, “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2024” encircle her.

The Morgan Dollar reverse (tails) depicts an eagle with outstretched wings clasping arrows and an olive branch, accompanied by a wreath. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The Peace Dollar was designed by renowned Italian American Sculptor Anthony de Francisci. The obverse features Liberty in profile, a radiant crown on her head. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The Peace Dollar reverse depicts an eagle at rest holding an olive branch above the inscription “PEACE.” Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Each coin is encapsulated and comes in a blue clamshell presentation case that is placed in an outer box and sleeve and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities will be distributed to authorized bulk purchasers.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit:

The Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars can be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. To learn more, visit usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

The Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 11, 2024, at noon (EDT).

