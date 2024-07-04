EQUINIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Equinix, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Equinix on May 2, 2024 with a Class Period from May 3, 2019 to March 24, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Equinix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”); (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3) Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

